Photographer Turns ‘Star’-Covered Cat Into Animal-Saving Sensation

Last year, photographer Greg Murray came across a cat named Gatsby, who, due to a medical condition, looks like he’s covered in a constellation of stars. Murray then captured charming portraits of Gatsby the Galaxy Cat, creating a calendar that raises money to help rescue animals in need. Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear furry stars.

In the world of pet photography, Murray has built a reputation for capturing the quirks and unique personalities of animals, whether furry or feathered. But when Gatsby, who lives in Iowa, came across Murray’s Instagram feed last fall, the photographer was instantly inspired. Now, Gatsby is the star of a viral charity photo project that helps rescue animals.

Gatsby the cat’s striking appearance, the result of a rare skin condition called vitiligo, instantly inspired pet photographer Greg Murray. What followed would be a collaboration that not only put Gatsby in the spotlight but also helped raise awareness and funds for animal rescue causes. Murray took time out of his busy schedule to speak with PetaPixel about his inspiration, work, and story behind his heart-warming photo project.

A Starry-Eyed Encounter: The Beginning of a Beautiful Collaboration

It was love at first sight for Murray, who had never seen a cat like Gatsby before. The cat’s vitiligo, which causes patches of white fur to develop over time, made him look like he was covered in a constellation of stars. Murray immediately reached out to Gatsby’s human, Jean Noyes, with the idea for a photo shoot that would culminate in a calendar featuring the remarkable feline.

“I had never seen anything like it, and I wanted to learn more. When I reached out, I just knew I had to photograph him,” said Murray.

Noyes, who had been sharing Gatsby’s journey on social media for over a year, eagerly agreed to bring him to Cleveland for the shoot. The resulting “Gatsby the Galaxy Kitty” calendar showcases the cat’s beautiful markings while raising funds for organizations that support low-cost pet services in underserved communities.

The Vitiligo Journey: Behind the Unique Look

Gatsby’s journey into the spotlight is as heartwarming as his appearance is captivating. Once an all-black kitten, Gatsby began developing his signature white patches around the age of seven months. Jean Noyes, who adopted him as a kitten, began documenting his transformation on social media, where he quickly gained a devoted following. His TikTok and Instagram accounts now boast millions of views, along with a loyal fanbase that follows his every move.

“I wanted him to have a name that fit his uniqueness, so Gatsby the Galaxy Kitty just felt right,” said Noyes.

For Murray, already an experienced and accomplished pet photographer, capturing Gatsby’s distinct features posed both a challenge and an opportunity.

“Cats can be very challenging to photograph in my studio. They spend much of their lives in one place and don’t often get out. So they can be a bit nervous in new environments. Because of that, I keep things simple. Two lights, key and background, against a white paper background. I wanted him to pop and have a consistent look for the calendar, so I stuck with a white background,” Murray explained.

The minimalist setup helped highlight Gatsby’s unique fur, ensuring that his striking appearance took center stage in every shot.

More Than Just Photos: Raising Awareness for Animal Rescue

While the calendar undoubtedly showcases Gatsby’s stunning visuals, both Murray and Noyes hope the project will bring attention to more than just the cat’s beauty. The collaboration is designed to raise awareness and funds for organizations that make a difference in the lives of animals and their owners.

“I wanted this calendar to do more than just celebrate Gatsby’s looks. It’s about telling a story and giving back,” said Murray.

A portion of the proceeds from the “Gatsby the Galaxy Kitty” calendar will be donated to Neighborhood Pets Outreach & Resource Center in Cleveland, which provides low-cost veterinary services, as well as a similar organization in Red Oak, Iowa, near Noyes’ home. These centers offer vital services, such as spaying, neutering, and vaccinations, to those who otherwise can’t afford them.

“Neighborhood Pets supports people with financial needs by helping them keep their pets in their homes. They do this by providing access to affordable pet care, resources, and other supportive services like low cost vaccinations and spay/neuter. Their work ranges from providing pet services to collaborating with social service partners in the community to assist with other health, wellness & financial needs. Neighborhood Pets takes care of the people and pets that need it the most. Jean, Gatsby’s human, is supporting organizations in her hometown of Red Oak that provide much needed services to help pet owners in need and keep animals out of shelters through low cost spay & neuter programs,” Murray explained.

For Noyes, supporting these organizations is deeply personal.

“There’s a huge need for affordable animal care, especially in rural America. Through Gatsby’s fame, I hope we can make a difference,” she said.

A Message of Representation and Healing

Beyond the fundraising, there’s a deeper layer of significance to Gatsby’s story. Vitiligo, a condition that causes loss of pigment in the skin and fur, affects not only cats but also humans. For many people living with vitiligo, seeing a cat with the same condition can be deeply affirming and emotionally healing. Murray points out that animals, unlike humans, are not judged for their differences, making Gatsby’s story all the more powerful.

“While I can’t speak from experience and am not an expert in the area, I have heard and read that it can be deeply affirming and emotionally healing for a person to see an animal with the same condition they have, like vitiligo, because it offers representation, connection, and emotional validation in ways that words often can’t. When a person sees their reflection in an animal—especially one that’s celebrated for its uniqueness—it can create an emotional connection and help them feel less alone, knowing that their difference exists in other beautiful living beings too. Animals aren’t judged the way humans are. So for example, when a cat with vitiligo is admired for its unique and beautiful markings, it can help the person reframe their own condition as something remarkable, not something to be hidden or corrected.,” Murray explained.

Noyes echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how Gatsby’s presence in her life has had a profound impact on her, lifting her spirits during a difficult time.

“Gatsby saved me in many ways. He’s been my constant, my companion, and now, through this project, he’s helping others too,” Noyes shared.

The Heart Behind the Lens: A Rescue Cat’s Journey

While Gatsby’s stunning appearance might be the first thing that draws people in, it’s his backstory as a rescue cat that truly makes him compelling. Both Murray and Noyes are advocates for animal rescue, with Murray ensuring that all the animals featured in his photography projects come from shelters or rescues.

“I want to show people that rescue animals are just as special, if not more so, than animals bought from breeders,” Murray said.

The partnership with Gatsby, a rescue cat who has brought so much joy to his owner and fans, aligns perfectly with Murray’s mission to highlight the importance of animal adoption.

“Gatsby’s story is about second chances—about finding beauty and worth in the most unexpected places,” Murray added.

A New Chapter for Gatsby and Animal Advocacy

The “Gatsby the Galaxy Kitty” calendar is not just a collection of beautiful photos, it’s a chance to celebrate a special cat who has captured hearts around the world while giving back to communities that need it most, turning internet fame into real help for a good cause. The calendar is available for purchase now, with proceeds going towards supporting the life-changing work of animal rescue organizations.

As Gatsby’s star continues to rise, both Murray and Noyes hope his story will inspire more people to consider adopting a rescue animal, volunteering, or donating to causes that support pet welfare. For Gatsby, the journey from a small-town rescue cat to global sensation is just the beginning, and his story will continue to shine for years to come.

Image credits: Greg Murray, Jean Noyes, Gatsby the Galaxy Cat