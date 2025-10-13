Astrophotographer Adds His Adorable Cat to Far Out Space Photos

Matt Growcoot
A three-panel image: left, a cat floats near a red planet in space; center, a cat launches upward on a rocket plume; right, a cat naps beneath a bright orange sun.
Houston, we have an exposure. Photographer Andrew McCarthy got creative with his cat, Gregory, for a calendar.

If there are two things people love, it’s adorable cats and awesome space photos. Therefore, it makes complete sense for astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy to combine his stunning work with his adopted cat, Gregory.

McCarthy is a well-known space photographer, regularly capturing jaw-dropping images that grace the pages of PetaPixel and go viral online. But instead of heading to his backyard astrophotograpy setup or venturing into the desert, McCarthy stayed indoors for his shoot with Gregory.

“Gregory was a fantastic model,” McCarthy tells PetaPixel. “I simply covered his cat tree with black fabric and let him decide what he wanted to do while I waited patiently with a camera.”

A fluffy orange cat appears to be lying in space, gazing up as swirling, colorful galaxies and stars fill the background, creating a surreal, dreamy scene.

A fluffy orange cat with its mouth wide open appears to be about to eat a floating image of Jupiter, with a smaller image of Mars nearby, all set against a black background.

A fluffy orange cat appears to sit in space, reaching out with its paw toward the planet Saturn, which is depicted close to its paw against a black starry background.

The resulting photos see Gregory basking under McCarthy’s photo of the Sun, toying with Saturn, and literally representing the solar system. The images have been compiled into a calendar, and McCarthy will share the proceeds with the rescue shelter from which he adopted Gregory.

“I had a bit of a brainstorm session for each photo,” he says. “Some were inspired by photos of Gregory, some were inspired by looking at my space photos and imagining how a cat would react to them, and taking photos of Gregory until one fit the need.”

A ginger cat sits at the edge of a large moon, gazing curiously over its illuminated, cratered surface against a backdrop of dark space and stars.

A fluffy orange cat is sleeping on a dark surface with a large, bright, fiery sun glowing in the background, creating a surreal and warm atmosphere.

A fluffy orange cat floating in outer space reaches out with its paw to touch a glowing cluster of blue stars surrounded by cosmic dust.

A fluffy orange cat lies on a cat tree covered in black fabric, surrounded by draped black sheets. A small standing light is positioned to the left, illuminating the cat.
Behind the scenes. McCarthy threw a sheet over Gregory’s play tree for the photo shoot.

McCarthy says he adopted Gregory after a “beloved cat” passed away in November 2023.

“It left a gaping hole in my heart,” McCarthy says. “In September of 2024, I went to an animal shelter, telling myself I was only there to ‘browse.’ The cat portion of the shelter was filled with kittens, playing and fighting for my attention. Then, in the back of his cage, I saw Gregory. He had the saddest eyes I’ve ever seen on a cat.”

“He was the oldest cat by far, and had been there over 3 months,” he continues. “While the rest of the cats had only been there for days or a week at the longest. The vet estimates him to be 4-5 years old. The shelter I got him from was in rough shape — so I’m donating a big chunk of the proceeds of my calendar I made with these photos back to the shelter.”

Cats' faces are edited onto planets and stars, floating in a star-filled space background. One large cat face is at the center, glowing, while smaller cat faces orbit or appear as distant stars.

A fluffy cat with reddish fur appears to be sniffing or touching a glowing red moon against a starry night sky background.

A fluffy orange cat appears to be launching into the sky on a fiery rocket, with smoke and flames trailing below it, set against a dark background.

A fluffy orange cat is sleeping on the surface of the moon, appearing much larger than the craters and landscape around it.

A fluffy orange cat sits inside a cardboard box with air holes, being gently petted by a hand. The cat looks calm but slightly apprehensive.
Gregory’s sad eyes when he was adopted by McCarthy.

McCarthy recently announced on X that his goal was to donate $10,000 to the shelter, and he thinks he has a shot at reaching it.

To purchase a Gregory calendar, head to McCarthy’s website. More of his work can be found on his Instagram, X, Facebook, and website.

Image credits: All photos by Andrew McCarthy.

