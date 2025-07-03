Photographer Converts Broken Film Camera Into a Compact Digital Infrared Point-and-Shoot

Jeremy Gray

Split image: On the left, an infrared photo shows a bright, leafy forest path. On the right, a vintage Yashica GT camera with a rangefinder lens is placed on a wooden surface.

Canadian musician turned photographer Malcolm-Jay Wilson is back with another awesome camera conversion project. In 2023, Wilson converted a broken Yashica Electro 35mm film camera into a Raspberry Pi-powered digital camera. Now he has returned with an infrared camera sensor to create a compact IR point-and-shoot camera.

However, there are some differences between Wilson’s last camera conversion project and the new one, aside from the use of an infrared image sensor. While his 2023 project gutted the Yashica and replaced the insides with a. bunch of digital components, including a rear touchscreen, the new infrared camera ditches the display — “just optical composition and digital capture,” Wilson explains on Substack.

A vintage Yashica GT film camera with a black textured body sits on a wooden surface. The lens has a round filter attached, and the camera’s top controls and viewfinders are visible.

“I’ve always wanted a practical infrared camera but the only options were expensive conversions of existing cameras or infrared film,” the photographer tells PetaPixel. “This project gave me the best of both worlds where I could have a film-like experience without a screen and the affordable convenience of shooting digital.”

A partially disassembled film camera sits on a wooden surface, with its metal components and internal wiring exposed. Another intact camera is visible in the background.

A close-up of the top of a vintage Yashica camera showing the viewfinder, control buttons, and an engraved serial number on a wooden surface.

Close-up of the bottom of a camera showing a USB-C charging port, a round battery compartment, a tripod mount, and part of the lens. The camera is being held above a wooden surface.

A close-up of the back of a vintage film camera with a digital screen displaying "Count: 1 Capturing." The camera is black with silver accents and is resting on a surface.

He was happy to work with a Yashica Electro 35 for his new project, as he says his first ever camera was a Yashica.

“I have a bit of an attachment to the brand,” he says. And because of his last film-to-digital camera conversion project, Wilson was also very familiar with the Yashica 35mm camera’s design and how to disassemble it.

“This model is also prone to having a lot of electrical issues, so I was able to easily source broken cameras,” the photographer adds.

Black and white photo of a brick building with graffiti, featuring metal fire escapes zigzagging up the side. The sky is partly cloudy, and the scene has an urban, industrial atmosphere.

A park scene in black and white, with a bench surrounded by trees and foliage. Sunlight filters through the leaves, creating a soft, dreamy atmosphere along a winding path.

A black utility box covered in graffiti stands among dense, bright white foliage, with tall trees and a faint structure visible in the background under a glowing sky. The overall scene has a surreal, high-contrast appearance.

A black-and-white photo taken from under a bridge, looking out over a wide river toward a building surrounded by trees, with a cloudy sky overhead.

He says the project still had its challenges, which were fun to overcome.

“The most difficult part was trying to make enough room in the body to house the sensor, Raspberry Pi, and battery,” Wilson explains. “This required using a hacksaw to cut away all of the non-structural material.”

The rest of the project was “straightforward 3D printing” and writing a Python script to control the image sensor.

Wilson says he loves the look of infrared.

“I love the amount of contrast it creates in black and white and how it can look otherworldly at times,” the photographer remarks. He used the NOIR version of the Raspberry Pi camera module and a 720nm lens filter to bring the project across the finish line.

Black and white photo of a tall, modern office building with a grid-like pattern of windows, set against a cloudy sky. The angle is from below, emphasizing the building’s height and geometric design.

A black and white photo of a park with curved metal sculptures, bushy plants in the foreground, and dramatic clouds in the sky. Buildings and a tall tower are visible in the background.

A modern, angular building with a tall glass spire rises behind leafy trees, photographed in black and white. The sky is partly cloudy and a parked car is visible in the foreground.

Black and white photo of a tall, modern skyscraper with a cylindrical center and rectangular windows, viewed from below against a partly cloudy sky. Another building is partially visible in the top right corner.

All the files are saved as DNG RAW files, which are ideal for post-processing. The camera’s new internal battery recharges via a USB-C port that Wilson added to the Yashica’s body.

“Out-of-camera, the black-and-white infrared images already have a ton of character. But with a bit of editing, the contrast and surreal tones really come to life,” he says. “I love the stark, otherworldly vibe this setup creates.”

Other photographers can get in on the fun for themselves. Malcolm says would-be DIY’ers need to be comfortable taking apart a film camera, cutting metal, soldering, 3D printing, and writing and editing Python code. However, he has also shared his personal parts list, the 3D printing files he made, and his Python code, so if photographers use the same camera bits as he did, they will have a much easier path to success. All this information is available on Malcolm’s Substack. He will also be converting a small batch of cameras for sale, which he will announce on his Substack in the near future.

Image credits: Malcolm-Jay Wilson (website, TikTok, Substack)

