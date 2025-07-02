Wedding Photographer is Asked to Bring Cash Gift for Bride and Groom

Wedding photographers typically just bring their gear to the big day — but one couple expected theirs to bring a whole lot more than just a camera.

A wedding photographer claims a bride and groom asked them to bring a gift for the couple on their big day in a viral Reddit post. The newlyweds specifically wanted cash or a gift card from the photographer.

The photographer’s story was shared on the “Wedding Shaming” subreddit on Sunday and was first spotted by People. A Redditor reposted the wedding photographer’s story on the platform with the title: “Sighted a good one today! Entitled bride tells photographer to bring a wedding gift.”

In the original post, the photographer writes: “I don’t even know what to say…”

The photographer then explains: “What would you do if a client who booked you for their wedding texted you two days before the wedding to tell you not to forget to bring a wedding gift to the reception, such as money in a card or an Amazon gift card?”

The photographer adds they were “so close to giving my client their money back” — likely meaning the deposit that the bride and groom had paid for their services.

The Reddit post, which was upvoted 7,000 times, drew hundreds of comments — with online users expressing their disbelief and shock at the couple’s request from the photographer.

“What cheek! On what planet do the vendors need to bring a gift? Bride is sadly delusional,” a Redditor writes.

Other users shared advice on how the wedding photographer should respond to the bride’s message.

“This is something you ignore,” one individual advises. “If it’s brought up again, just respond that you assumed it was a mistake because you didn’t perceive them to be that tacky and gross.”

One Redditor suggested the photographer reply to the bride with the message: “Of course, happy to. I will, of course, have to add it to my bill. Or, I could keep the discounted price I have already quoted and not bring a gift. Let me know which you prefer.”

While another suggested that they respond back to the bride’s message with “something like, ‘This is a professional arrangement, I am not a guest, I am a professional you hired to do a job. Therefore, I would prefer to keep our relationship professional. I will not be bringing any gifts or cards. If this arrangement is not to your liking, I can refund your deposit.'”

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.