Where Should Wedding Photographers Stand? Reddit Post Sparks Debate

While photographers and videographers are cut from the same cloth, there can be dissent among the ranks. And a recent viral Reddit post highlights a bone of contention.

During a wedding ceremony, photographers will often move around as they work the angles. For the most part, they will try to remain invisible and not disturb the guests.

For videographers, the situation is a bit different: they’re often expected to capture the entire ceremony, which can make them feel unable to move around for fear of leaving gaps in the recording.

Reddit user u/Ok-Kick4060 revealed how this can be an issue in a recent post to r/mildlyinfuriating in which they shared a photo showing their view of the ceremony blocked by two large men standing in the aisle.

Although the post was titled “Wedding photographers stood here for the entire ceremony,” it seems pretty clear that the two cameramen were on video duty.

The post, made on Monday, September 29, has received almost 50,000 upvotes at the time of writing and sparked plenty of lively debate. Including one wedding photographer who bemoaned some of their colleagues’ attitudes.

“As a wedding photographer, this drives me nuts,” writes u/afonsorrmp. “I’ve had countless situations in which I have to not so kindly ask videographers from other companies to step away because they lacked the common sense.”

The wedding photographer recalled an incident this summer in which a videographer was standing a few feet from the groom’s brother during his speech, which actually impeded the couple’s view of the speech.

“I went there, told him ‘hey, move away, the client can’t see the person talking!’ and he literally replied, ‘I’m recording, I can’t move now, and they can just step to the side’.”

The wedding photographer says that aside from the fact that he couldn’t get a photo of the speech, the videographer was also spoiling it for everyone else, calling it disrespectful.

Sometimes wedding photographers must go above and beyond for the sake of the ceremony going smoothly. Like Lindsey McKenzie who had to deal with an unruly cat just before the bride was due to walk down the aisle.

