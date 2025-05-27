You Probably Can’t Get the Lumix S9 in its Gorgeous ‘Titanium Gold’ Finish

Japanese photographers are getting a gorgeous new Lumix S9 camera next month. The “Titanium Gold” Lumix S9 camera features a new three-layer paint process, which Panasonic promises is more distinctive and eye-catching than conventional metallic paint.

As spotted by L-Rumors, the newly announced Titanium Gold S9’s distinct look required trial and error.

“Conventional metallic painting was expressed by mixing metal particles with paint, but there was a limit to the depth and texture of real metals,” Panasonic Japan explains in a machine-translated press release. “The titanium gold coating of S9 adopts three layers of paint that are completely different from conventional metallic paint based on a thorough commitment to texture.”

The bottom, or base, layer of paint is piano black. This glossy black helps enhance the shine of the following layer, Panasonic explains, which is the titanium gold. Finally, a clear paint further improves the color and texture of the titanium gold layer.

“This process achieves a deep metallic luster and a rich expression that changes delicately,” Panasonic promises. While the translation is imperfect, what Panasonic seems to be getting at is that the finish takes on a different appearance depending on the angle and lighting conditions.

The titanium gold body is complemented by a dark brown exterior grip, resulting in a sharp and warm final look. And, of course, the buttons and dials are matching titanium gold.

While there is no word yet on whether the Titanium Gold Lumix S9 will launch outside of Japan, American photographers do have plenty of colorful options to choose from. The Lumix S9 is available in the U.S. in black, blue, teal, green, pink, and red. Photographers in other markets can also choose from silver, white, and orange options.

Panasonic says the Lumix S9 in Titanium Gold will be available next week. By the way, although the Titanium Gold Lumix S9 is not part of the program, Panasonic Japan also offers an S9 exterior replacement program. For 9,980 yen (approximately $70), Club Panasonic members can send in their Lumix S9 to have it swapped to a new exterior color. It’d be great to see a program like this expanded to the United States.

Image credits: Panasonic