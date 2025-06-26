Laowa Adds a 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D Autofocus Lens for Nikon Z and Sony E

Venus Optics has announced the Laowa 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D FF, a new full-frame ultra-wide-angle lens designed specifically for mirrorless camera systems. While some configurations are manual focus only, the Nikon Z and Sony E versions feature autofocus.

As an evolution of one of Laowa’s most popular models, this latest release carries forward the brand’s hallmark optical design while offering a lighter, more compact form factor and the added benefit of autofocus support for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts.

A Legacy of Wide-Angle Innovation

The original Laowa 12mm f/2.8 Zero-D gained recognition as one of the widest non-fisheye lenses available for full-frame systems. The new Lite version continues this legacy with a 122-degree angle of view and a rectilinear optical design that aims to minimize distortion. This makes it a useful tool for a wide range of genres including landscape, architecture, astrophotography, and vlogging.

“The original 12mm f/2.8 Zero-D was highly praised for its image quality. However, the new 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D FF takes it even further, with improved sharpness and reduced chromatic aberration. This impressive image quality benefits landscape, architecture, and astrophotographers who demand edge-to-edge clarity,” Laowa says.

Portability Meets Performance

At just 0.83 lb (377 grams), the 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D FF is notably compact and travel-friendly. Its built-in 72mm front filter thread allows for easier integration into existing filter setups, a practical feature for photographers who value efficiency in the field. The fast f/2.8 aperture enhances its performance in low-light conditions and supports creative applications such as environmental portraits and wide-angle close-ups. With a minimum focusing distance of 5.5 inches (14cm), it offers additional flexibility for users interested in near-subject wide compositions.

Optical Precision with Autofocus Support

The lens maintains Laowa’s “Zero-D” design principles, which prioritize distortion control across the frame. According to the company, the Lite version delivers improved corner-to-corner sharpness over the original 12mm f/2.8, while also reducing chromatic aberration. These optical refinements may appeal to photographers who require high precision in architectural or interior work.

“The “Zero-D” design ensures minimal distortion, allowing you to capture scenes with true-to-life accuracy, without correction in post. It’s an ideal choice for architecture and real estate photography, where a natural, undistorted look is essential,” Laowa says.

Autofocus capability marks a key advancement. This is Laowa’s second autofocus lens and supports fast and accurate focusing for Sony E and Nikon Z users. Canon RF and L-mount versions remain manual-focus only, but still include the same optical characteristics and build quality.

With its combination of portability, wide perspective, and improved optical performance, the new Lite Zero-D model aims to address the growing needs of mirrorless shooters seeking ultra-wide versatility in a compact form.

Pricing and Availability

The lens is available in two aperture blade configurations. The 5-blade version produces a distinct 10-point sunstar effect when stopped down, offering an additional creative option for photographers interested in flare aesthetics. It is available with autofocus for Sony E and Nikon Z, and manual focus for Canon RF and L mounts. Alternatively, the 14-blade option offers a smooth bokeh for isolating subjects on a clean background and is only available in manual focus for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Leica L.

The Laowa 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D FF is available now and priced at $699 across all supported mounts for both autofocus and manual-focus versions, although the company notes that pricing may vary by region.

Image credits: Venus Optics