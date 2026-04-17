This Old School Passport Photo Studio Built Up an Incredible Collection of Celebrity Portraits

Matt Growcoot
A black and white portrait of a woman with long dark hair, wearing a dark top, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression against a plain background.
Kate Winslet. Actor, 2 October 1997 (page 249). From Passport Photo Service, published by Phaidon Press

Most photographers like a famous face in their portfolio; getting one is the hard part. While editorial photographers are most likely to cross paths with celebrities, photographer David Sharkey has built up an amazing collection through his passport photo service.

Founded in 1953 on Oxford Street in London, the shop was situated conveniently close to the United States and Canadian embassies. It was known for its sign outside promising prints “Ready in 10 Minutes” long before anyone else in the city was able to provide such a quick turnaround.

Two men pose in an office; one stands behind a counter with a typewriter, smiling, while the other sits beside him in a large coat. Posters behind them advertise photo enlargement and famous faces.
Dave Sharkey, with customer, 1962. Courtesy Philip Sharkey (page 15, top)
Two black-and-white portraits of the same man at different ages: on the left, he is younger with dark hair and a mustache; on the right, he is older with a white beard and mustache, wearing a collared shirt and sweater.
Sean Connery. Actor. 14 September 1977 (page 60) 15 May 1982 (page 61) From Passport Photo Service, published by Phaidon Press
A woman with long straight hair, wearing hoop earrings, a dark turtleneck, and a necklace with a pendant, smiles at the camera against a plain background. The image is in black and white.
Shania Twain. Musician, 5 March 2003 (page 235). From Passport Photo Service, published by Phaidon Press

According to CNN, Sharkey began working at the shop when he was 16 years old. His mother, uncle, and father also worked there. The prints came out so fast thanks to the automatic Kodak Veribrom processor that could develop prints in under five minutes.

Over the years, a parade of who’s who has sat for Sharkey’s camera, who gained a reputation for being able to deliver flattering passport photos. “Those lucky enough to have come before Philip’s lens always left feeling that we had participated in a ritual that elevated us to a special kind of club,” says loyal customer Stephen Fry.

A person with shaggy, medium-length dark hair and light skin is wearing a shiny, open-collared shirt, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression against a plain background.
Mick Jagger. Musician, 1 June, 1976 (page 129) From Passport Photo Service, published by Phaidon Press
A woman with a serious expression wears a light-colored hat and a dark blazer with light trim. The image has a vintage, black-and-white style.
Bianca Jagger. Activist, 1 June 1976 (page 128). From Passport Photo Service, published by Phaidon Press
Black-and-white portrait of a young man facing forward, wearing a collared shirt. Below the image, there is a blue handwritten signature and a note that reads "To Philip Free.
Muhammad Ali. Boxer, 11 June 1974. Signed with a dedication to Philip Sharkey (page 18) From Passport Photo Service, published by Phaidon Press

Now, a book that “transforms the utilitarian ID portrait into a fascinating social document” has been released, titled Passport Photo Service: An Unexpected Archive of Celebrity Portraits. It features unique portraits of Muhammad Ali (on his way to Rumble in the Jungle), Madonna, Mick Jagger, Angelina Jolie, Sean Connery, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton, David Hockney, and many more.

A framed collage of over 100 small, individual black-and-white portraits, each featuring a person in formal attire, arranged in a grid pattern with names or labels beneath each photo.
Passport Photo Service ‘Celebrity Board’. Photo: © Philip Sharkey (1)

Dark blue book cover with large white text reading "PASSPORT PHOTO SERVICE" in three rounded rectangles. A red circular stamp at the bottom right says "An Unexpected Archive of Celebrity Portraits." Author: Philip Sharkey.

Passport Photo Service: An Unexpected Archive of Celebrity Portraits is published by Phaidon and available now for $24.95.

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