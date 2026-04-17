This Old School Passport Photo Studio Built Up an Incredible Collection of Celebrity Portraits

Most photographers like a famous face in their portfolio; getting one is the hard part. While editorial photographers are most likely to cross paths with celebrities, photographer David Sharkey has built up an amazing collection through his passport photo service.

Founded in 1953 on Oxford Street in London, the shop was situated conveniently close to the United States and Canadian embassies. It was known for its sign outside promising prints “Ready in 10 Minutes” long before anyone else in the city was able to provide such a quick turnaround.

According to CNN, Sharkey began working at the shop when he was 16 years old. His mother, uncle, and father also worked there. The prints came out so fast thanks to the automatic Kodak Veribrom processor that could develop prints in under five minutes.

Over the years, a parade of who’s who has sat for Sharkey’s camera, who gained a reputation for being able to deliver flattering passport photos. “Those lucky enough to have come before Philip’s lens always left feeling that we had participated in a ritual that elevated us to a special kind of club,” says loyal customer Stephen Fry.

Now, a book that “transforms the utilitarian ID portrait into a fascinating social document” has been released, titled Passport Photo Service: An Unexpected Archive of Celebrity Portraits. It features unique portraits of Muhammad Ali (on his way to Rumble in the Jungle), Madonna, Mick Jagger, Angelina Jolie, Sean Connery, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton, David Hockney, and many more.

Passport Photo Service: An Unexpected Archive of Celebrity Portraits is published by Phaidon and available now for $24.95.