Saramonic announced the Ultra wireless lavalier microphone system which aims to capture clear, synced sound in even the toughest recording conditions and brings multiple high-end features including 32-bit float recording.

The Saramonic Ultra brings a set of advanced features to solve common challenges in audio recording, from timecode synchronization and gain control to noise reduction. The Ultra aims to streamline audio production and reduce time in post.

Timecode synchronization is essential for multi-camera setups as manually aligning audio with footage is tedious and time-consuming. Timecode removes the friction, ensuring that the audio automatically matches the video and eliminating manual synchronization in the edit. This feature can save hours, especially in complex projects where time is critical, and streamline the workflow for faster post-production.

The Ultra’s 32-bit float recording feature is another powerful tool, designed to capture a broader dynamic range without clipping. This feature is for dynamic environments, such as outdoor shoots or bustling urban landscapes where sound levels constantly shift. The 32-bit float prevents audio from peaking or distorting, so loud noises remain clear, and quiet sounds are preserved. This helps preserve detail across a wide volume range, ensuring that recordings remain true to the original soundscape without losing quality.

For loud audio environments, the Ultra can handle up to 130 dB SPL which should ensue it captures high-decibel sounds without cracking or losing fidelity and is especially useful for recording in noisy conditions where traditional setups may struggle to maintain clarity.

The system’s ClearVoice technology, an advanced noise-canceling feature, is designed to isolate essential sounds from background noise. This intelligent filtering intends to keep the audio focused on the primary sounds, reducing background noise interference and improving the clarity of recordings in real-time. By minimizing background noise on-site, ClearVoice aims to reduce the need for extensive post-production cleanup.

Additionally, the Ultra’s ClearVoice technology includes Vocal Boost and Low-Cut modes. Vocal Boost emphasizes vocal frequencies, which is ideal for capturing interviews or dialogues in crowded or noisy spaces. The Low-Cut filter reduces low-frequency hums and background noise, improving audio clarity in challenging soundscapes and reducing the impact of background rumbles.

Automatic Gain Control (AGC) further enhances recording quality by automatically adjusting audio levels based on the surrounding sound. This feature keeps the recording levels consistent without requiring manual adjustments.

Built with an IPX5 waterproof rating, the Ultra is designed to endure rain and splashes, ensuring consistent performance in challenging weather. Its 1.1-inch touchscreen provides real-time monitoring of audio levels, battery life, and signal strength, giving users quick access to essential settings. This display intends to make it easier to manage settings on the fly, which can be crucial in fast-paced or unpredictable filming conditions.

The Ultra also offers interchangeable Lightning and USB-C connectors which is particularly valuable for those who work across multiple platforms and devices.

Available in both standard and dual lavalier configurations, the Saramonic Ultra caters to creators with single or multiple audio source needs. The dual lavalier option is especially beneficial for interviews or scenes with two speakers. The standard version comes in at $269 with the dual lav mic version priced at $299 (the latter is the only version listed by US retailers at the time of publication). Pre-orders start November 7, with availability scheduled for November 21.