National Park Foundation Announces Photo Contest Winners Celebrating America the Beautiful

The National Park Foundation has announced the winners of its 2024 Share the Experience photo contest — the official competition of America’s national parks.

The competition invites amateur photographers to share photos taken in parks as well as federal recreational lands and waters. For the 2024 contest, 7,000 photos were submitted to the contest.

The overall winner takes home a generous cash prize of $10,000, followed by $5,000 and $3,000 for second and third place respectively. The winning image will be featured on the America the Beautiful — the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass, which covers entrances and standard amenity fees for participating federal locations across the country.

First Place

Second Place

Third Place

Outdoors for All

Everyday Adventures

History & Heritage

Scenery & Seasons

Night Skies

Wildlife

The National Park Foundation is also launching its 2025 Share the Experience photo contest with co-sponsor Booz Allen Hamilton, the contractor and partner for the Recreation.gov platform.

The grand prize for the winning image is $10,000, followed by $5,000 and $3,000 for second and third place, respectively. Select prize packages include gear provided by Celestron and YETI, hotel vouchers courtesy of Historic Hotels of America®, and an America the Beautiful—the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass.

In addition to the top images, five winners will be announced from the following categories: History and Heritage, Scenery and Seasons, Vacation Vibes, and Wildlife. For more information, head to the Share the Experience website.