Cameraman Sues Former WWE Wrestler Who ‘Went Off Script’

A cameraman has filed a lawsuit against a former WWE wrestler over injuries he claims to have incurred when he went “off script.”

Cameraman Christopher Dispensa is suing wrestler Jonathan Good, who formerly performed in WWE as Dean Ambrose and now wrestles for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the name Jon Moxley.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, the cameraman is seeking compensation from Moxley over an injury he says occurred when the wrestler shoved him to the ground — an act he says was not part of the planned script.

AEW has also been named in the lawsuit filed by Dispensa, a veteran wrestling and entertainment production crew member who says he has been working with the company on a contract basis since its inception in 2019.

In his civil lawsuit, Dispensa accuses both AEW and Moxley of varying degrees of negligence, and accuses the wrestler specifically of civil assault and battery stemming from a live broadcast incident.

Dispensa claims he was operating a camera during the May 10, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite in Detroit, Michigan, when Moxley faced Kenny Omega in a steel cage match. According to the suit, the action spilled outside the ring, at which point Moxley allegedly shoved Dispensa to the ground — an act the cameraman says was not scripted or part of the planned storyline.

The lawsuit claims that Moxley was simply meant to retrieve a screwdriver to use as a prop in the match. Instead, in the process of doing so, he allegedly pushed Dispensa, causing the cameraman to fall unexpectedly. Dispensa’s legal team argues this constitutes civil assault and battery, asserting that Moxley either intended to harm him or, at the very least, acted “at a minimum [with] a complete disregard for whether harm was a result.”

As a result of the incident, Dispensa says he suffered serious injuries to his neck and shoulder that required surgery. The cameraman’s legal team states he is seeking compensation not only for the physical injuries sustained, but also for mental and emotional distress, as well as other related damages.

Image credits: Header photo via All Elite Wrestling (AEW).