What to Expect at Apple WWDC 2025

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is scheduled for Monday, June 9 at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT). Apple is expected to unveil its new operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro, and Mac, alongside possible hardware announcements.

Major OS Redesign Expected Across the Board

Before getting into the expected look of the next version of iOS, it is worth noting something interesting about its name. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, a very reliable Apple insider, reports that all of Apple’s operating systems will be making a significant naming departure, each jumping from their current version numbers to a unified “26,” signifying the year in which the software release will be the primary version. This is similar to how car model years are determined, as Apple’s software revisions typically arrive in the fall of each year. It also means that all of Apple’s operating systems will be on the same number from here on out — no more iOS 18, macOS 15, WatchOS 11, or VisionOS 2.

In the case of iOS, that means it will go from iOS 18 to iOS 26. While this numbering change is notable, most users will instead notice the operating system’s expected design overhaul. Gurman expects that iOS 26 will “fundamentally change the look” of the operating system and feature updated icons, menus, apps, and more. Gurman believes that iOS 26 will borrow heavily from the glass-like look of VisionOS, featuring translucent panels, more use of three-dimensional effects and shadows, and rounder icons and edges.

Sebastiaan de With, former Apple designer and designer at Lux Camera, best known for its camera app, Halide, wrote a blog post this week that focuses on physicality in user interface design and delivers fantastic renders of what the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS could look like if they employ the rumored aesthetic. If iOS 26 looks anything like de With’s renders, iPhone owners should be pleased. That said, anyone with even a passing interest in user interface design should read his full post, it’s fantastic.

Industry insiders expect this same glass-inspired redesign to arrive on iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and WatchOS 26. While Apple has made efforts through the years to make each of its different platforms look and feel similar in certain ways, the upcoming OS releases will take that to the nth degree.

iPad Could Become Even More Productive

While the latest iPad Pro models are fantastic, the operating system has remained polarizing due to some shortcomings that render it less productive than it could be, given the power that Apple’s M-series chips offer. While nobody expects the iPad to adopt a full-blown version of macOS, reports suggest that iPadOS 26 will meaningfully close the gap between iPad and Mac, or at the very least make iPadOS much better at productivity tasks and multitasking. It is an easy rumor to believe, given that Apple has continually worked to make its popular tablet more powerful and versatile with its recent releases. Gurman believes Apple’s planned iPadOS changes will go “far enough” to make people who want a macOS experience on iPad “happy — at least for now.”

Apple Intelligence News

Apple will almost certainly dedicate a chunk of its WWDC keynote to discussing Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI technology. Reports emerged earlier this year that Apple and Google were negotiating to bring Google Gemini to Apple Intelligence, and WWDC would be a natural platform to make the announcement. It’s also expected that Apple will discuss improvements to Apple Intelligence, including possibly the better Siri, although experts are divided on the matter. Apple may also use AI to manage device battery life better, improve photo organization and editing, and more.

However, expectations should be tempered, per Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

“Apple needs a comeback,” Gurman writes of the company’s AI, which has not been well received. “But that probably won’t be happening at this year’s WWDC. People within the company believe that the conference may be a letdown from an AI standpoint. Others familiar with the company’s planned announcements worry they could make Apple’s shortcomings even more obvious.”

While not directly related to Apple Intelligence features itself, Gurman also believes that Apple will announce that it is opening up its foundational models for third-party developers, which could transform many third-party apps with new capabilities and features.

What About Hardware?

Apple regularly uses WWDC to announce new hardware, but there are no reputable expectations suggesting the same this year. If Apple were to announce new hardware at WWDC, it would probably be a new Mac Pro. As of now, thanks to the new Mac Studio released earlier this year, Apple’s Mac Pro is no longer its most powerful computer — and it really should be. The Mac Pro line is desperately due for an upgrade, it just may not happen at WWDC.

Otherwise, Apple’s Mac lineup is looking quite fresh. The company’s MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio lines have all been refreshed relatively recently. iPhone announcements are almost always reserved for September, with the occasional exception. iPad typically gets its own announcement, and Vision Pro is not necessarily in a great place.

How to Watch WWDC

Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote will be streamed on Apple.com on Monday, June 9 at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT). PetaPixel will report all the news as it arrives.

Image credits: Apple