Google CEO Hopes Gemini AI Will Soon Be Integrated Into Apple Intelligence

While in federal court today dealing with antitrust charges against Google, Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said he hopes Google’s Gemini AI service will be added as a built-in option to iPhones and iPads this year.

As Bloomberg reports, Pichai says he had numerous conversations with Apple CEO Tim Cook concerning bringing Gemini AI to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS as a built-in AI option and that Google hopes to have a deal worked out with Apple by the middle of this year.

While it is easy to view Apple and Google as competitors, and in some ways, they are given the iPhone versus Android battle, the two companies routinely partner up on various products and services. Notably, Google delivered a native YouTube app to the iPhone in 2007, powered navigation on the iPhone until Apple released its competing Maps service, and, most significantly, Google is the default search engine in Safari across Apple’s products. Of course, this lattermost partnership is part of why Pichai is dealing with an antitrust trial in the United States — United States et al. v. Google. The lawsuit may ultimately end in Google being forced to spin off Chrome from the rest of its business.

That matter aside, Apple could have significant interest in bringing Gemini into the fold. Reactions to Apple Intelligence have been lukewarm, and Apple has already demonstrated a willingness to integrate non-Apple AI tech into Apple Intelligence. ChatGPT is integrated into Apple Intelligence, for example, and Google Gemini is already available on iPhone through a standalone app on the Apple App Store.

Industry analysts fully expect Apple and Google to reach a deal to integrate Google Gemini into Apple’s ecosystem natively. For its part, Apple has been relatively quiet concerning the reported discussions. However, Apple’s Craig Federighi expressed interest in integrating Gemini into Apple Intelligence during last year’s annual WWDC event.

Speaking of WWDC, it is reasonable to expect both companies to want a deal to be reached before Apple’s WWDC event this year, which runs from June 9 to June 13. WWDC is often a stage for Apple to make its biggest software announcements. iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and the next version of macOS are expected to make an appearance at WWDC 2025.

