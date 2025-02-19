Apple’s Most Affordable $599 iPhone 16e Sports a 48MP Fusion Camera

After months of rumors, Apple’s newest “affordable” iPhone model has arrived. It’s not the iPhone SE 4 people expected, but instead the iPhone 16e, unifying growing Apple’s iPhone family.

The iPhone 16e promises “powerful capabilities at a more affordable price.” The new phone starts at $599, $200 less than the standard iPhone 16 and $170 more than the last iPhone SE model’s launch price in 2022. (https://petapixel.com/2022/03/08/apple-launches-the-new-iphone-se-smartphone/)

The new smartphone pairs Apple’s existing powerful A18 chip with the all-new Apple C1, Apple’s first in-house cellular modem. Given its A18 chops, the iPhone 16e, as expected, fully embraces Apple Intelligence, the company’s personal intelligence system.

Compared to the iPhone SE (third generation), the A18 chip is 40% faster for CPU and GPU tasks. The iPhone 16e is also much more efficient, promising up to 26 hours of video playback versus 15 hours on its predecessor.

From a design perspective, the iPhone 16e looks much different than the iPhone SE. Gone are the top and bottom bezels and home button, replaced by a large 6.1-inch display with a notch. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen promises crisp text, vibrant colors, and good HDR performance.

Other notable design tweaks include a USB-C port, the implementation of Face ID (since there is no home button for Touch ID anymore), and the inclusion of an Action Button, which users can customize to provide one-tap access to select features, including opening the camera.

The iPhone 16e is also more robust than the iPhone SE. The aluminum phone has a Ceramic Shield on the front and is IP68-rated.

Tiny phone enthusiasts may lament the enlarging of Apple’s most affordable smartphone model. The iPhone 16e is negligibly more diminutive than the standard iPhone 16, making it much larger than the iPhone SE (third gen). The iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display and is 138.4 millimeters tall (5.5 inches), 67.3 millimeters (2.7 inches) wide, and 7.3 millimeters (0.3 inches) thick. The iPhone 16e, on the other hand, is 146.7 by 71.5 by 7.8 millimeters (5.8 by 2.8 by 0.3 inches).

From a photographic perspective, the iPhone 16e ditches some of the camera modules found on Apple’s other current smartphones. While the iPhone 16e sports just a single rear camera, Apple bills it as a “2-in-1 camera system” thanks to the 48-megapixel Fusion image sensor. The camera has an “integrated 2x telephoto,” which is a fancy way of saying that Apple digitally converts the 48MP wide camera (26mm f/1.6 equivalent) into a 12MP telephoto (52mm f/1.6 equivalent).

Its one image sensor performs double duty using Apple’s very effective virtual zoom technology. If it is as performant on the iPhone 16e as on Apple’s other Fusion camera-equipped smartphones, the iPhone 16e’s telephoto “camera” should be pretty impressive.

The iPhone 16e also has video chops, capable of recording 4K video with Dolby Vision HDR at up to 60 frames per second. The smartphone also supports Spatial Audio recording and utilizes machine learning algorithms to improve audio recording quality.

Compared to the iPhone SE, the 16e’s imaging pipeline is a significant step up. The iPhone SE had a single 12-megapixel main camera and did not record Dolby Vision video.

“iPhone 16e packs in the features our users love about the iPhone 16 lineup, including breakthrough battery life, fast performance powered by the latest-generation A18 chip, an innovative 2-in-1 camera system, and Apple Intelligence,” says Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “We’re so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the lineup as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people.”

iPhone 16e Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 16e will be available in two matte finishes — black and white — and comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. The iPhone 16e will start at $599, and preorders begin this Friday, February 21. The iPhone 16e will be available the following Friday, February 28.

Image credits: Apple