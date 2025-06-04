Leica-Inspired $150 Point-and-Shoot Aims to Replicate Charm of Analog Photography

The echolens camera, due to arrive this summer on Kickstarter, promises to be a digital camera “that feels like film,” and it takes significant design inspiration from a Leica camera, including the “red dot” logo, although this time it’s orange.

As reported by Photo Rumors and The Phoblographer, the echolens channels a retro spirit. Its creators believe photographers want “the charm of film” with the “convenience of digital.” Echolens is not the first company to believe this, not by a long shot. The most recent attempt to corner this trendy market is Fujifilm’s X half, a charming if not flawed camera that PetaPixel describes as being “as close to film as digital can get.”

However, while the Fujifilm X half tackles the analog spirit in a digital body problem with premium build quality and materials and an $850 price tag to match, echolens is targeting an aggressive retail price of around $150, a price knocked down to under $100 for early bird backers on Kickstarter once the campaign launches later this month.

Where the X half features a curated selection of Fujifilm’s celebrated, analog-derived Film Simulations, which are precisely crafted by expert engineers, the echolens opts for a more straightforward, film-inspired filter approach. Echolens says these film filters are “inspired by legendary 35mm film stocks,” although does not specify which ones. The company says its images are “pure” and feature no AI smoothing or excessive sharpening, which can be an issue with some smartphones.

Echolens says its new camera is easy to use thanks to its simple, retro-inspired controls. “No overthinking, just shooting,” the company promises. The camera features a shutter release, Wi-Fi button, control dial, and optical viewfinder but lacks a rear display. As for the lack of a screen, echolens says the lack of a screen means photographers won’t be distracted and can more easily shoot with intention. Like the X half, the echolens also features a manual “film” winder, which users must manipulate before taking each new photo.

Speaking of Wi-Fi, this is a crucial aspect of the camera. Once the user’s digital 54-shot “film roll” is full, users can transfer their images directly to their smartphone using the accompanying echolens app, no cables or computers are needed. The camera charges via USB-C.

There remain many questions about the echolens, including about its digital image sensor, which the trio of childhood best friends behind the camera describe as “high-quality,” and the camera’s built-in lens. Given that the camera aims to replicate the general look and feel of a disposable film camera, it is a safe bet that it will be a wide-angle lens, perhaps equivalent to something like 28mm or 35mm. PetaPixel will share more info on the project as it becomes available.

Image credits: echolens