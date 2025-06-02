Dramatic Footage as Mount Etna Erupts and Tourists Flee

People stand on a rocky landscape taking photos as thick, dark volcanic ash clouds rise dramatically into the sky during an eruption. Cars and buses are visible on the right side.
Mount Etna in Italy is very popular with tourists who frequently visit the top.

Mount Etna, one of the largest volcanoes in the world, has erupted today leading to dramatic footage of tourists fleeing its slopes.

A plume of gases, ash, and rock billowed miles into the air as social media footage shows people scurrying off the mountain, which is a popular tourist site for people visiting Sicily.

Etna is the largest volcano in Europe, twice the height of Mount Vesuvius which famously buried Pompeii. Despite Mount Etna being one of the world’s most active volcanoes, there hasn’t been an eruption as large as this for over a decade.

Despite the huge eruption, the ash is expected to miss the city that lies at the foot of Mount Etna, Catania. The city’s airport as well as nearby Palermo remain open, too.

Fortunately, everyone appears safe and although the volcano is spewing lava, it’s not expected to hit any built-up areas.

Side-by-side thermal images of a volcano erupting, with bright white and yellow indicating intense heat from the lava, surrounded by cooler tones of blue, green, and purple in the sky and landscape.
Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) Etna Observatory released this thermal image showing the eruption.

Geologists monitoring Mount Etna’s recent eruption believe part of the volcano’s crater may have collapsed, with the resulting material being carried down the slopes.

Although pyroclastic flows can pose serious risks, authorities have not reported any immediate threat to surrounding areas, per the BBC.

According to the latest update from Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), the volcanic debris has not moved beyond the Valley of the Lion — the furthest point accessible to tourists heading toward the summit.

The institute reported the first signs of increased volcanic activity at 12.40 AM local time later confirming a “Strombolian” eruption was underway. These eruptions are typically marked by bursts of lava caused by gas pressure building up in the magma chamber. When gas bubbles rise and burst at the surface, they propel volcanic material into the air — a process often compared to the release of pressure from a shaken carbonated drink.

