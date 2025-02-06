Viltrox’s Absurdly Small $99 28mm Lens is Now Available for Fujifilm X

A hand holding a compact camera lens, showing a side view. The lens has a silver ring and is labeled "AF 28/4.5 XF." The background is a plain, light gray, emphasizing the sleek, minimalist design of the lens.

Viltrox is bringing its (almost) impossibly tiny 28mm f/4.4 “Chip” lens to Fujifilm X Series cameras.

After announcing the 60-gram full-frame lens for Sony E-mount in October, Chinese lens maker Viltrox has said it is bringing it to APS-C Fujifilm X cameras. The lens is making the move to X unchanged, meaning it still sports an optical design for full-frame cameras, meaning it should deliver strong performance on Fujifilm’s APS-C mirrorless cameras.

A hand holding a compact black and silver camera against a blurred beach background. The camera has a textured grip and a lens with a silver rim, focusing on the central lens area. Bright sunlight creates a soft bokeh effect.

The APS-C transition also means the lens offers a different field of view than it does on a full-frame Sony camera. Rather than providing a wide-angle 28mm perspective, the lens has a 52-degree field of view, equivalent to a 42mm lens.

Concerning image quality, Viltrox promises “sharp, vibrant images with stunning starburst effects,” although it is essential to keep this in context. The lens is a fixed-aperture f/4.5 prime that costs under $100, so photographers should not expect world-changing performance. The lens features six elements arranged across as many groups and has two ED lenses and a pair of aspherical elements.

A woman with long dark hair and a blue sweater holds a camera up to her eye, smiling at the viewer. The background is blurred with warm colors.

The primary selling point of the Viltrox 28mm f/4.5 lens is its size. As mentioned, the lens weighs a scant 60 grams, or 2.1 ounces. It is just 15.25 millimeters (0.6 inches) long, although some of that length will disappear into the camera’s lens mount. That typically is not worth mentioning, but it is notable when a lens is this tiny.

Since the lens is so small, lightweight, and affordable, it’s designed to serve double duty as a camera body cap. After all, it’s not much larger than a regular body cap. The lens has a slide lever mechanism to switch between its “cap” and shooting modes.

A stylized promotional image of Viltrox featuring a chip-themed design. A camera lens is depicted on a chip bag with text reading "AF 28mm F4.5 XF." Floating chips and promotional text appear in the surrounding area.
Viltrox shared this marketing teaser image on Weibo, leaning into the “chip” part of the tiny prime’s branding.

Although the lens is tiny and sports a fixed aperture, it remains an autofocus-equipped lens. The lens utilizes a voice-coil motor mechanism to deliver swift, quiet autofocus performance. The Viltrox 28mm f/4.5 Chip can focus as close as 0.32 meters (1.05 feet), providing a maximum magnification of 0.11x.

Sample Images

A wooden swing with metal chains hangs under a string of colorful pinwheels. In the background, blue sea waves and a ferry are visible under a clear sky. A wooden deck and railing are in the foreground.

A hand gently holds a small white flower over rippling water. Sunlight reflects off the water, creating a sparkling effect. The scene conveys a sense of calm and tranquility.

A person in a white dress walks along a concrete path beside a body of water with geometric, stone wave breakers. The person has long hair tied with a white accessory and holds a bag while extending their arms slightly.

A person with long dark hair smiles and waves while standing on sunlit steps, wearing a light blue cardigan over a white dress. The background features a railing with a view of the water.

Sunlight filters through a window onto a stairway, casting shadows on the floor. The scene overlooks the ocean with shimmering reflections on the water, creating a warm and serene atmosphere.

A field of pink and red wildflowers in bloom under a clear sky. The sunlight illuminates the flowers, creating a vibrant and serene scene. In the background, blurred trees line the horizon.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 Chip lens for Fujifilm X is available to order now for $99 through B&H. The lens can also be purchased directly from Viltrox for $94.

Image credits: Viltrox

