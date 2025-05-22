Kolari’s Magnetic Clip-in Filters Now Work With Micro Four Thirds Cameras

Kolari Vision, a photo and tech company known for its specialized infrared and ultraviolet products and camera conversion services, has announced new magnetic clip-in filters for Micro Four Thirds cameras, including OM System, Panasonic, and Blackmagic Design models.

Kolari’s magnetic clip-in filters enable photographers and filmmakers to put filters directly in front of their image sensors, ensuring they can take advantage of filtration regardless of their lens since some lenses either do not accept front filters or are unwieldy to use with filters due to their size. The filters are designed to magnetically attach to a mounting plate fitted inside the camera’s lens mount, and Kolari offers a dedicated Magnetic Mounting Plate for each brand.

The new Micro Four Thirds magnetic clip-in filter products join Kolari’s diverse range of magnetic clip-in filters available for Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X, RED, and Blackmagic (full-frame) cameras.

Each filter features precision-crafted, professional-grade optics that minimize color shifts and maintain high resolution. The filters also include premium multi-coatings, such as anti-reflection, anti-smudge, and dust and scratch resistance.

As with clip-in filters for other systems, the new ones for Micro Four Thirds cameras include the typical filter offerings, such as mist diffusion and neutral density filters, plus infrared filters across common IR photography wavelengths (550, 590, 665, 720, 780, and 850 nanometers). There are also Blue IR/NDVI, IR Chrome Lite, UV/IR Cut Hot Mirror, and UV/IR Cut Hot Mirror Pro 2 filters available for more specialized applications.

As for neutral density filters, which can be especially useful for filmmakers, they are available in three-, six-, and 10-stop strengths. Mist Diffusion filters come in 1/4 and 1/8 varieties.

Pricing and Availability

Kolari’s Magnetic Clip-in Filters for Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras are available immediately and start at $99.99. Magnetic mounting plates, which are required for all models, range from just $1 for Olympus and OM System cameras to $5 for Panasonic Lumix and Blackmagic cameras. Users need only one mounting plate per camera.

The complete list of compatible cameras is available on Kolari’s website, but it’s a very long list. The company says the only Lumix camera its new filters don’t work with is the Lumix G1. The filters work with all OM System cameras, but some Olympus ones are incompatible, including E-P and E-PL series models. For Blackmagic, the filters work only with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K.

Image credits: Kolari Vision