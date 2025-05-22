How Canon Has Helped Photographers Recover From the LA Wildfires

Canon, in collaboration with Samy’s Camera, the Los Angeles Times, and ULCA’s School of Theater, Film, and Television, is helping provide essential resources, services, and opportunities to people dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, including the Eaton and Palisades fires that did the majority of the damage.

Canon, Samy’s, Los Angeles Times, and UCLA’s efforts include providing free family portraits, offering discounted products, donating photography equipment, repairing affected Canon gear, and providing support to the next generation of filmmakers who are working to document those impacted by the wildfires.

Since May is Wildfire Preparedness Month, Canon U.S.A. says it is a good time to reflect on the partnerships and services that have helped photographers impacted by the wildfires and provide photographers and videographers the tools they need to tell their stories.

For example, Samy’s Camera Pasadena hosted a community appreciation and recovery event in March to support photographers in Altadena and Pasadena. At this event, Canon provided clean and check services for Canon cameras and served nearly 120 pieces of gear. Attendees received free family portraits — many people lost precious family photos in the fires — and discounted prints and film processing, plus product discounts.

Canon U.S.A. President and CEO Sammy Kobayashi visited Samy’s Camera to see firsthand the impact of the wildfires and speak to affected photographers. Canon says that this visit enabled its leadership to understand the community’s specific needs.

Canon did a similar clean and check program at the Los Angeles Times in February, servicing 110 pieces of gear. Canon also worked with the Professional Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles (PPAGLA) to bring Canon-shooting news photographers in to have their gear serviced.

As for Canon’s work with UCLA’s School of Theater, Film, and Television, the company says it provided students with gear, including cameras, to document the recent wildfires and share people’s stories with a broader audience.

Further, Canon Professional Services (CPS) has offered a special service discount to photographers impacted by the wildfires, including repair discounts, free maintenance, and complimentary shipping for services.

Canon Group, which includes Canon U.S.A., also donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for wildfire recovery efforts.

“We are deeply committed to supporting our channel partners and the communities where we operate,” says Mason Olds, executive vice president, business partner group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Looking back on these efforts, we are reminded of the importance of supporting our neighbors and offering not just resources, but opportunities for growth and healing. Canon’s Kyosei philosophy — ‘living and working together for the common good’ — continues to inspire us in our ongoing support of these communities and reinforces our dedication to helping communities rebuild.”

Image credits: Canon U.S.A.