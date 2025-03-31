How the Photo Community Supported Artist Jordan Mitchell After the LA Wildfires

The wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles and the surrounding areas earlier this year destroyed many lives and caused upwards of $164 billion in property damage. Artist Jordan Mitchell suffered a horrible loss when the Eaton fires destroyed his family’s home, killing his father and brother in the process.

As CBS News reported, Jordan’s father, Anthony, and his brother, Justin, were inside the home because each dealt with severe medical conditions. Anthony was in a wheelchair after amputations took one of his legs, while Justin also had disabilities from cerebral palsy.

Jordan Mitchell describes his dad as “funny [and] stubborn” but added that he loved his family immensely. “He would have done anything for us.” As for Jordan’s brother, Justin, he was “the happiest boy you ever met in your life.”

Jordan never left his dad and brother at home without a caretaker, except when an illness put Jordan in the hospital. Then the fires started, and there was nothing he could do.

“My worst nightmare [was] I wouldn’t be around them and something happened or [they got] hurt,” Jordan said.

Anthony Mitchell dialed 911 when the fires got close, asking for help. Tragically, help never arrived.

“His last words were help us,” Jordan Mitchell said. “He was trying to get him and my brother out of here. Dying in a fire is not a pretty way to go and no one deserves that especially not my dad and brother.”

The Community Rallied Behind Jordan Mitchell

As is often the case, tragedy can help showcase humanity’s best. After the fire took Jordan Mitchell’s father and brother from him and destroyed his home and belongings, including his film and digital cameras, in the process, Jordan’s friends Andrew Edwards and Anthony Joshua started a Gofundme to help Jordan recover. Over 4,200 showed up colossally, helping the fundraiser reach its $200,000 goal.

“The fire not only destroyed Jordan’s childhood home in Altadena, but it also tragically took the lives of his father and brother, Anthony and Justin Mitchell. Jordan is now facing an overwhelming road to recovery — physically, emotionally, and financially,” Andrew Edwards wrote on GoFundMe. “Jordan is an incredibly talented artist and a fiercely loyal friend who has always been there for those in need. It’s our turn to help him recover from this unimaginable loss.”

PetaPixel heard about Jordan Mitchell’s immense loss from Mickey Osterreicher, general counsel for the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA). Osterreicher heard about Jordan from John Schreiber, videographer for KCAL News in Los Angeles, a CBS affiliate.

“Hey all — I shot this story today on an Altadena man who is now the sole remaining member of his immediate family. He lost both his brother and father in the Eaton Fire. His mother died a little over a year ago. Long story short, he is a photographer and illustrator and all of his cameras and equipment burned up in the fire,” Schreiber wrote, asking if anyone knew how to help get cameras back into Jordan’s hands so he could get back to creating art, which as so many know, can be instrumental to helping people recover emotionally.

We reached out to KEH and connected them with Jordan to see what they could do. KEH said the following:

When we learned of Jordan’s devastating losses in the Eaton Fire, we knew we had to help. The wildfires have impacted so many in Los Angeles, and our hearts go out to everyone affected. As part of the city’s thriving creative community, Jordan not only lost his family and his home but also the tools that allowed him to tell stories through photography. Knowing his family wanted him to continue creating, we felt a deep responsibility to support him. The gear he lost — classic film cameras and slightly older mirrorless models — is exactly the kind of equipment we specialize in. While we couldn’t replace everything, our team identified key pieces that would allow him to keep creating. We were able to provide a selection of film and digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to help him get back behind the lens. At KEH, we believe in the power of photography and the importance of supporting the photography community, especially in times of hardship. We’re honored to help Jordan continue his creative journey and honor his family through his art.

“It was heartbreaking to hear Jordan’s story. Losing your closest loved ones and the tools that help you express yourself and capture memories is a terrible loss. We’ve always believed in making photography accessible to all — no matter what,” adds Caela Smith, Marketing Manager, KEH Camera.

“Helping Jordan rebuild in the midst of tragedy was the right thing to do, and we were happy to help so he can get back to doing what he loves and making his family proud.”

Getting Back to Creating Art

KEH sent Jordan a Canon AE-1, Nikon D3500, and Sony a7000 along with lenses for each, plus some Fujicolor and Kodak Portra film.

“I’ve been using [the gear] since the moment they got here,” Jordan tells PetaPixel.

“I take both the Nikon and Canon out to document the rebuilding in Altadena and take video with the Sony. I even used it to take pictures at our memorial as well as camera scan and convert my film.”

“My art is my life as in its both my outlet and my livelihood,” Mitchell explains. “It’s how I translate the world around me. Photography has been a huge part of that for me both is a fun past time but also in aiding my main job which is as a painter and artist for film and animation. Using Photography to build up my composition and color grading skills feels like a cheat code at times I’ve actually been approached to make photography a second source of income for myself.”

Jordan Mitchell suffered an immeasurable loss, but it is always heartwarming to see how people can come together to help others in times of need, whether they are best friends or have never met them.

Jordan continues to recover from the injuries that put him in the hospital and will use the money people generously donated to help rebuild his family home and pay for his medical expenses. In the meantime, his aunt Cassandra has taken him in.

As Jordan mentioned, he is back to creating art as he recovers and rebuilds. You can follow Jordan Mitchell on Instagram (@indiedynamo for his traditional art and @lightdecay for photography) and on his website.