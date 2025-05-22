Enter to Win the PetaPixel’s Goodbye Spring, Hello Summer Giveaway

PetaPixel

Silhouette of a hiker on a mountain at sunrise with text: "Goodbye Spring, Hello Summer Giveaway." Light clouds and an orange-blue gradient sky in the background.

We’re excited to announce the “Goodbye Spring, Hello Summer Giveaway”! Once again, we’ve partnered with some outstanding brands to offer an incredible prize package. One lucky winner will receive a LUMIX S5II full-frame mirrorless camera with a 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, ProMaster’s Epoch 328/4W Tripod Kit, plus a collection of other unique photography products.

Giveaway Dates: May 22 – June 20, 2025
Winner Announcement: June 23, 2025

ENTER GIVEAWAY NOW

Here’s the winner’s prize package:

LUMIX S5II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens

A person smiling and holding a Panasonic Lumix S5 II camera close to their face, preparing to take a photo outdoors with a blurred brick wall in the background.

Offering fast, accurate phase hybrid autofocus, the LUMIX S5II is designed for photo and video excellence. The 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor complies with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus) with Active I.S.to support walking shots, and an imaging engine with high resolution, natural description, and approximately 2x higher-speed signal processing for high bit-rate video recording.

ProMaster Epoch 328/4W Tripod Kit

A silver and black camera tripod stands on three adjustable legs with rubber feet, featuring a pan-and-tilt head and two control handles.

With 3-section legs and a precise 4-way head, the Epoch is an impeccable blend of classic looks and contemporary performance.

There are more options than ever before for making images, and sometimes all you need is an imaginative mind and whatever device you have on hand. The ultimate photographic experience, however, is about much more than snapping a picture with a phone: it involves the tactile joys of using equipment designed with care and purpose and the satisfaction that occurs when the process is equally fulfilling as the results. The Epoch is built for stability, precision, and a robust, high-end feel that will inspire you to grab your gear and get creative. Both a conversation piece and a workhorse, it is a serious tool capable of delivering professional results.

OWC Atlas Card & Reader Combo (Up to $300 MSRP Retail)

A 512GB OWC Atlas Ultra SDXC memory card is shown next to a compact OWC card reader with a purple LED light and an SD card partially inserted.

High-performance, premium-quality memory cards & memory card readers designed for the most advanced use cases of professional photographers and videographers.

Select your preferred card and reader — up to $300!

K&F CONCEPT – Alpha Camera Sling Bag 10L

Split image of a man outdoors in a white T-shirt, denim shorts, and sunglasses, posing with a black shoulder bag among palm trees under a sunny sky.

With a size of 33*22*15cm / 13.1″*8.8″*6″, The K&F CONCEPT Alpha Camera Sling Bag holds a capacity of 10L, and easily accommodates one camera and two lenses. With its versatile function, this camera sling bag can be used as a shoulder bag, a crossbody bag, a waist bag, a chest bag, or a handbag. It’s made of waterproof, scratch-resistant, and wear-resistant fabric, with flexible compartments for your professional photography equipment and accessories.

Huion Inspiroy Giano Wireless Pen Table

A digital drawing tablet with a stylus and a wireless mouse are on a wooden desk beside an open laptop with a blurred screen.

Huion Inspiroy Giano is the Industry’s largest wireless pen tablet powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and Huion PenTech 3.0 technology. Benefiting from the large working area and lifelike pen experience, Inspiroy Giano is perfect for illustration, painting, 3D modeling, or photo editing.

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2025 (Lifetime License)

A photo editing software interface shows two people skateboarding on a boardwalk at sunset with a vivid pink sky, various editing tools and a histogram visible on the screen.

Navigate your creative path and digital assets with AI-powered precision.

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2025 is the ultimate multi-tool for every photographer and creative explorer, no matter where you are on your journey. Fully equipped with the latest time-saving Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, it helps you conquer mountainous photo collections, navigate advanced RAW photo editing, and discover the depths of layered editing, all in a flash. The winner receives a Lifetime License!

ENTER GIVEAWAY NOW

,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Panasonic S5II Panasonic’s S5 II and S5 IIX Finally Bring Phase Detection AF to Lumix
A display of four Lumix cameras in different colors (green, red, blue, and black) mounted on cylindrical pedestals of corresponding colors. The background is gradient grey, and the cameras are presented at varying heights. The Panasonic S9 Crams the S5II into the Smallest Full-Frame Lumix Body
Panasonic S5IIX Blackmagic RAW Panasonic Announces Blackmagic RAW Compatibility for S5 IIX and S5 II
Four Lumix cameras (G9, S5 II, S5 II X, GH7) are shown against a red cosmic background filled with stars. Each camera is positioned with its lens removed, highlighting the sensor inside. Panasonic Updates S5II, S5IIX, GH7, and G9II: Better Lumix Lab, Frame Markers, and More
Discussion