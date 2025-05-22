Enter to Win the PetaPixel’s Goodbye Spring, Hello Summer Giveaway

We’re excited to announce the “Goodbye Spring, Hello Summer Giveaway”! Once again, we’ve partnered with some outstanding brands to offer an incredible prize package. One lucky winner will receive a LUMIX S5II full-frame mirrorless camera with a 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, ProMaster’s Epoch 328/4W Tripod Kit, plus a collection of other unique photography products.



Here’s the winner’s prize package:

Offering fast, accurate phase hybrid autofocus, the LUMIX S5II is designed for photo and video excellence. The 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor complies with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus) with Active I.S.to support walking shots, and an imaging engine with high resolution, natural description, and approximately 2x higher-speed signal processing for high bit-rate video recording.

With 3-section legs and a precise 4-way head, the Epoch is an impeccable blend of classic looks and contemporary performance.

There are more options than ever before for making images, and sometimes all you need is an imaginative mind and whatever device you have on hand. The ultimate photographic experience, however, is about much more than snapping a picture with a phone: it involves the tactile joys of using equipment designed with care and purpose and the satisfaction that occurs when the process is equally fulfilling as the results. The Epoch is built for stability, precision, and a robust, high-end feel that will inspire you to grab your gear and get creative. Both a conversation piece and a workhorse, it is a serious tool capable of delivering professional results.

High-performance, premium-quality memory cards & memory card readers designed for the most advanced use cases of professional photographers and videographers.

Select your preferred card and reader — up to $300!

With a size of 33*22*15cm / 13.1″*8.8″*6″, The K&F CONCEPT Alpha Camera Sling Bag holds a capacity of 10L, and easily accommodates one camera and two lenses. With its versatile function, this camera sling bag can be used as a shoulder bag, a crossbody bag, a waist bag, a chest bag, or a handbag. It’s made of waterproof, scratch-resistant, and wear-resistant fabric, with flexible compartments for your professional photography equipment and accessories.

Huion Inspiroy Giano is the Industry’s largest wireless pen tablet powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and Huion PenTech 3.0 technology. Benefiting from the large working area and lifelike pen experience, Inspiroy Giano is perfect for illustration, painting, 3D modeling, or photo editing.

Navigate your creative path and digital assets with AI-powered precision.

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2025 is the ultimate multi-tool for every photographer and creative explorer, no matter where you are on your journey. Fully equipped with the latest time-saving Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, it helps you conquer mountainous photo collections, navigate advanced RAW photo editing, and discover the depths of layered editing, all in a flash. The winner receives a Lifetime License!