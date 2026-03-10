Leica Will Increase Camera and Lens Prices Again in the US This Week

Photographers have just a few more days to get various Leica cameras and lenses at current prices before it institutes yet another price hike in the United States.

As various Leica stores in the U.S. have shared, including Leica Store Miami and the Leica Store in New York, pricing adjustments to select Leica products take effect on Friday, March 13. The pricing adjustments impact a range of cameras and lenses across Leica M, SL, and Q System products, and increases range from $25 to $895, with many falling near the middle of the these two extremes.

On average, Leica M-System cameras are hit the hardest by the impending price hikes. The price increases are not a uniform percentage, ranging from around three percent in the case of the $295 price increase for the relatively new Leica M EV1 to over 10 percent for the Leica MP – Black (0.72), which goes from $6,415 to $7,100 on March 13. Other notable changes include $560 and $810 price increases for the Leica M11-P Black and Silver Chrome cameras, respectively, and an $895 jump for the Leica M11-D. Other affected models include the Leica M6, Leica M-A (Typ 127), Leica M11 Monochrom, Leica M11 Glossy Black Paint, and the Leica M11-P Safari.

Many Leica M-System lenses will cost more in the U.S. starting this Friday as well, including Super-Elmar, Summaron, Summicron, Summilux, and Noctilux-series lenses. Price adjustments range from $60 for the Leica APO-Summicron-M 75mm f/2 ASPH. ($5,240 to $5,300) to $570 in the case of the Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH. FLE II, Silver ($6,630 to $7,200). In total, 18 different Leica M lens SKUs are affected.

Moving to the Leica SL-System, the changes primarily concern lenses. Here price changes are mostly modest. The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70-200mm f/2.8 ASPH., for example, is increasing just $25 from $3,525 to $3,550. The biggest jump is for the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28-70mm f/2.8 ASPH, which jumps $300 to $2,190. The Leica SL3-S kit that comes with this lens is increasing in price, as expected, but from $6,495 to $6,950, a $455 increase. However, the SL3-S camera is unchanged.

As expected, the price changes for the Leica Q System are very straightforward. There are three active Q Series cameras, and all three of them will cost more in the U.S. starting March 13. The Leica Q3 will go from $6,735 to $7,350, a $615 increase. The Leica Q3 43 will go up a bit less, increasing by $570 from $7,380 to $7,950. Finally, the Leica Q3 Monochrom, the newest of the bunch, will cost $160 more soon, up from $7,790 to $7,950.

The tariff situation in the United States remains complex and fluid. Although the United States Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that many of President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are illegal, the President quickly took advantage of a different law to institute fresh 10 percent global tariffs, which he then increased to 15 percent the very next day. These are, by law, limited to a maximum 150 days, but that’s a long time for photo companies eat increased costs. As Leica showed early last May, it is quick to adapt to tariffs. As has been demonstrated time and again, it is American customers who ultimately bear the brunt of tariffs on imports, not foreign governments or companies.

Image credits: Leica. Price charts by Red Dot Forum, Leica Store Miami.