Police Tell Photographers to Stop Taking Epic Pictures of Motorcyclists on Iconic Road

A group of British photographers have been warned by police to stay away from a beauty spot for 12 months where they have been taking photos of passing motorcyclists.

Three photographers have been issued a Community Protection Notice Warning (CPNW) by West Mercia police after they advertised they would be on Fish Hill in Worcestershire, England — a windy, picturesque rural road.

“Photographers haven’t done anything wrong,” one of the photographers, Ben (Benjshootsvisuals), tells PetaPixel. “Someone’s complained from the village and the police have done the easiest thing they can do.”

Ben says that instead of policing the issue and finding riders breaking the law, the local constabulary has simply targeted the photographers instead.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police says that the photographers would advertise their whereabouts, “especially on sunny days”, which led to hundreds of riders on Fish Hill.

Inspector Dave Wise says that some of the riders would speed, pull wheelies, or ride recklessly.

“These adverts can attract hundreds of bikers to Fish Hill in just one day,” Inspector Wise says per the BBC.

“The speeds are a danger to the riders and the public and the associated noise heard throughout the village with the sound of racing bikes can make it unbearable for local residents.”

Ben tells PetaPixel that he is appealing the CPNW which he says is without cause and an abuse of police power. He insists that he stands in a safe, legal place and is not responsible for how others operate their vehicle.

The BBC notes that since January 2020, there have been 13 crashes on Fish Hill and eight people have been seriously injured.

The police say if the photographers don’t comply with the community protection warning — which is meant to target anti-social behavior — then it can be escalated to a more formal action.

Image credits: Photographs by Benjshootsvisuals