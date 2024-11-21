Tripod Company 3 Legged Thing Ventures Into Audio With Wireless ‘Str3amcase’ Lav Mics

As its name suggests, British company 3 Legged Thing is best known for its tripods and associated accessories, like camera plates and L brackets. However, the company has ventured into new territory this week with its Str3amcase triple mic system, hereafter referred to as “Streamcase.”

The $129.99 triple mic system comprises a trio of 2.4GHz, lightweight lavalier microphones that attach to the wearer via a clip or magnet, similar to offerings from companies like DJI, Hollyland, Rode, Saramonic, and Shure. The Streamcase includes one receiver and two transmitters, allowing three people to be recorded simultaneously.

3 Legged Thing says its new mic system is “ideal for content creators and mobile videographers,” and each of the included mics features one-key noise reduction, auto-pairing, and a one-touch mute function. The company has also spent effort in making the setup process as straightforward as possible.

The mic receiver has a standard 3.5mm headphone input to enable real-time audio monitoring, and it offers digital output options for direct connections to iPhone and Android smartphones and cameras over 3.5mm and USB-C. Connectors for each type of system are included in the package.

The two transmitter mics have 3.5mm sockets to allow for additional lavalier microphones to be connected to the system, which 3 Legged Thing says enables further audio system expansion and usability.

The receiver and pair of transmitters, each labeled with white text, fit inside a black charging case powered by USB-C. Each mic also includes a “dead hamster” shield for outdoor noise reduction. Somewhat crass name aside, it is a small, fluffy mic attachment that looks, as its name suggests, like a dead hamster. It is similar to the larger “deadcat” windshield that comes with many mics.

All three mics have an unobstructed wireless transmission range of up to 50 meters (164 feet) and promise up to five hours of battery life per charge. The wireless lavs also include multifunction indicator lights to assist with operation.

As for the rather dramatic product category shift, 3 Legged Thing explains that Streamcase fits the company’s longstanding mission to provide tools for content creation, including mobile photographers and videographers.

“The Streamcase 2.4GHz Triple Lavalier Microphone Kit is compact, simple to use, and ideal for live streaming, vlogging, interviews, content creation, and social media videos,” the company promises.

Pricing and Availability

The 3 Legged Thing Streamcase Triple Mic System is available now for $129.99 directly from 3 Legged Thing.

Image credits: 3 Legged Thing