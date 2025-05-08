Rode’s Parent Company Acquires Wireless Audio Brand Lectrosonics

Rode’s parent company The Freedman Group announced that it has acquired Lectrosonics, a “globally renowned US manufacturer of professional wireless audio systems.”

Lectrosonics is a New Mexico-based audio brand that was founded in 1971 and is most well known for its UHF wireless audio technology for film, broadcast, and high-end theater applications. The company won an Academy Award for Technical Achievements in 2017 for its Digital Hybrid Wireless Technology which combines digital audio with an analog FM radio link to provide high-quality audio alongside rock-solid RF performance with the low noise and low audio distortion.

The Freedman Group, which also owns Mackie, Aphex, SoundField, and Event Electronics in addition to Rode, says that it is thrilled to welcome Lectrosonics into its porfolio.

“For decades, Lectrosonics has been synonymous with the highest possible performance along with unmatched reliability and innovation in professional wireless audio. Their uncompromising commitment to quality perfectly aligns with our own values and strengthens our position as a global leader in professional audio solutions,” Peter Freedman AM, Founder and owner of The Freedman Group, says.

“I am beyond excited and genuinely humbled that Lectrosonics is joining our team. They are without doubt the world’s leader in wireless communication for the entertainment and broadcast markets. Being able to now offer our customers the finest sounding wireless technology in the world is, without exaggeration, something that is very special to me. Lectrosonics’ journey, in many ways, mirrors our own. We’ve both built reputations on innovation, independent production, and maintain a deep respect for the creative community. This partnership is a natural fit and together, we’re going to reshape the landscape of wireless audio.”

The Freedman Group will acquire Lectrosonics entirely, including its brand, intellectual property portfolio, factory buildings in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and a comprehensive array of production machinery and equipment. The plan is for Lectrosonics to continue to operate from its existing facilities and the existing management team will remain in place. At the time of publication, financial terms were not disclosed.

“Joining The Freedman Group represents an exciting new chapter for Lectrosonics. With its global reach and shared passion for audio excellence and in-house manufacturing, we look forward to accelerating product development and expanding our market presence while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect,” Wes Herron, President of Lectrosonics, says.

Image credits: The Freedman Group