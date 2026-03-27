The Wonderful Winners of the LCE Photography of the Year Competition

The London Camera Exchange has announced the winners of its LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 (LCE POTY) competition.

Now in its third year, the free-to-enter LCE POTY competition comprises 14 different categories, including the publicly voted ‘People’s Choice’ and ‘Emerging Talent’ dedicated to photography students.

The overall winner is Sophia Spurgin for her humorous portrait of a fisherman, captured

spontaneously on a boat in Hoi An, Vietnam. ‘Fish Eyes’ was shot on a Canon EOS R5 Mark II. Sophia was awarded £3,000 ($3,980) in LCE vouchers as the overall competition winner and Travel category winner.

“I was keen to dedicate some time to serious travel photography during a family holiday and had been taking photos of this fisherman at work alongside a local photographer. This was the playful end of the photography session and a genuinely entertaining moment. I especially like that his fishing net is visible in the background, adding context and authenticity to the image,” says Spurgin, a retired school teacher from the U.K.

“I am absolutely delighted to win the London Camera Exchange Photographer of the Year 2026. Photography has brought me immense joy—not only through the places it has taken me, but also through the wonderful friendships I’ve made along the way. To be recognized in this competition means a great deal, as it shows that my photography resonates with others.”

The competition attracted 14,500 entries this year, and the winners were revealed at The Photography Show.