The Sleek, Powerful Neewer Q6 Flash is Made for Outdoor Photographers

Neewer’s brand-new Q6 600Ws studio flash sports an unusual but sleek design, enough power to overcome bright outdoor lighting conditions, and an array of novel features.

The Neewer Q6 outdoor flash works with a wide range of camera systems, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Fujifilm TTL systems. Its 600Ws quartz lamp tube promises a stable color temperature of 5,700K (plus-or-minus 100K) and photographers can adjust the power from 1/512 (minimum) to 1/1 (full) in 0.1 increments.

The Q6 also sports a 30-watt LED modeling lamp. This is adjustable from 2700-6500K and has a CRI of 95 and a TLCI of 98.

The flash can be controlled wirelessly using an accompanying smartphone app or remote trigger via a built-in 2.4GHz communication system. It also features manual on-device controls and color TFT screens to see flash settings and groups. The flash is powered by a removable lithium-ion battery that promises up to 400 full-power flashes per charge. The Q6 can also be powered via a DC port.

The Neewer Q6 promises to be a swift light, too. It can recycle as quickly as 0.01 seconds, depending on the power settings. Its slowest recycling time is a still-respectable 0.9 seconds. It is also fast in terms of its flash duration — the Q6 is capable of flash durations as short as 1/10,989s, meaning it is fully capable of delivering high-speed sync at 1/8,000s, ensuring photographers can easily freeze action using the Q6.

Beyond standard flash modes, like TTL and manual modes, the Neewer Q6 has specialized functions for creative photography. The flash has a Multi Mode, which can be used for stroboscopic photographs. This mode works from one to 100Hz frequencies and can sequentially fire the flash up to 100 times. The Q6 also has a masking function used to create separately appropriately lit images of a subject and the background, such as when capturing frames for composite work.

With its Bowens Mount, the Neewer Q6 is compatible with many popular lighting modifiers, including reflectors, soft boxes, snoots, beauty dishes, and more. To ensure the flash stays cool during extended use or in warm environments, the Q6 features a built-in silent fan.

The Neewer Q6 weighs 6.6 pounds (three kilograms) without its handle and is 7.7 by 7.3 by 6.3 inches (195 by 185 by 170 millimeters).

Pricing and Availability

The Neewer Q6 will begin shipping on May 18 and costs $499.99 thanks to a 29% launch discount. The flash comes with a standard reflector, battery, reflector cap, detachable handle, power cord, power adapter, and carrying case. The QZ and Pro series triggers it works with for wireless control are not included.

Image credits: Neewer