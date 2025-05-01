The Sleek, Powerful Neewer Q6 Flash is Made for Outdoor Photographers

Jeremy Gray

A black, box-shaped Neewer studio light with a carrying handle on top, a large round reflector at the front, and a switch on the side, set against a plain light background.

Neewer’s brand-new Q6 600Ws studio flash sports an unusual but sleek design, enough power to overcome bright outdoor lighting conditions, and an array of novel features.

The Neewer Q6 outdoor flash works with a wide range of camera systems, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Fujifilm TTL systems. Its 600Ws quartz lamp tube promises a stable color temperature of 5,700K (plus-or-minus 100K) and photographers can adjust the power from 1/512 (minimum) to 1/1 (full) in 0.1 increments.

Outdoor photo shoot scene with a dancer and photographer at sunset. Large Neewer-branded studio flash and softbox are in the foreground. Promotional text describes the Q6 600Ws 2.4G TTL Outdoor Flash features.

The Q6 also sports a 30-watt LED modeling lamp. This is adjustable from 2700-6500K and has a CRI of 95 and a TLCI of 98.

The flash can be controlled wirelessly using an accompanying smartphone app or remote trigger via a built-in 2.4GHz communication system. It also features manual on-device controls and color TFT screens to see flash settings and groups. The flash is powered by a removable lithium-ion battery that promises up to 400 full-power flashes per charge. The Q6 can also be powered via a DC port.

A black, box-shaped Neewer studio light with buttons, dials, a digital display, and a large cylindrical flash attached to the left side, set against a plain white background.
Neewer Q6

The Neewer Q6 promises to be a swift light, too. It can recycle as quickly as 0.01 seconds, depending on the power settings. Its slowest recycling time is a still-respectable 0.9 seconds. It is also fast in terms of its flash duration — the Q6 is capable of flash durations as short as 1/10,989s, meaning it is fully capable of delivering high-speed sync at 1/8,000s, ensuring photographers can easily freeze action using the Q6.

A powerful studio light is set up in front of a dancer wearing flowing fabric, with another light positioned behind her. Text above reads, "600Ws POWERFUL OUTPUT Constant color temperature 5700K±100K.

Beyond standard flash modes, like TTL and manual modes, the Neewer Q6 has specialized functions for creative photography. The flash has a Multi Mode, which can be used for stroboscopic photographs. This mode works from one to 100Hz frequencies and can sequentially fire the flash up to 100 times. The Q6 also has a masking function used to create separately appropriately lit images of a subject and the background, such as when capturing frames for composite work.

With its Bowens Mount, the Neewer Q6 is compatible with many popular lighting modifiers, including reflectors, soft boxes, snoots, beauty dishes, and more. To ensure the flash stays cool during extended use or in warm environments, the Q6 features a built-in silent fan.

A bride and groom pose outdoors for a photo. Two light stands and a camera are set up around them. An app for wireless control is shown on a smartphone, with text highlighting 2.4G remote triggering and app control features.

The Neewer Q6 weighs 6.6 pounds (three kilograms) without its handle and is 7.7 by 7.3 by 6.3 inches (195 by 185 by 170 millimeters).

Pricing and Availability

The Neewer Q6 will begin shipping on May 18 and costs $499.99 thanks to a 29% launch discount. The flash comes with a standard reflector, battery, reflector cap, detachable handle, power cord, power adapter, and carrying case. The QZ and Pro series triggers it works with for wireless control are not included.

Image credits: Neewer

