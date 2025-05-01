This App Will Let You Book a Photographer in 30 Minutes ‘Like Uber’

A new app called “Social Agent” will let users book photographers and videographers in as little as 30 minutes — much like ordering an Uber.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Social Agent is an upcoming location-based gig app app that is designed for last-minute photo and video requests.

Social Agent reportedly opened its waitlist on Wednesday, allowing users to sign up for its service which promises that gig workers or “agents” such as will arrive within 30 minutes, “much like calling an Uber.”

TechCrunch reports that Social Agent aims to make it easier for users to book photographers, videographers, and content creators on short notice — especially for same-day sessions. The service is designed to help people capture important moments quickly, while also catering to beauty, fashion, and hospitality brands that need fast-turnaround product shoots.

According to TechCrunch, sessions will start at $65 for 30 minutes or $120 for 60 minutes, with options for either photo or video packages. Users can expect 10 to 15 images or 5 to 10 short videos, suited for platforms like Instagram Reels and TikTok.

The company says users will receive raw, unedited content within 30 minutes of the shoot ending, and can opt for editing services starting at $30, which are typically completed within a few hours.

TechCrunch notes that other app features include the ability to upload personal photos for editing, reserve an agent in advance, and use a “share payment” option that lets multiple users split the cost—ideal for group events. There is also a service fee of approximately $5, according to the news outlet.

The app is expected to launch in June on the App Store, with initial availability in Los Angeles. However, editing services for user-generated content will be available across the U.S.

The company says it has already signed up nearly 100 LA-based creators, many of whom have experience in photography, videography, or content creation.

Social Agent, founded by Lisa Jammal with support from co-founders Brooke Levy and Jeff Tobler, is betting that its fast, Uber-like service model will set it apart. Its closest competitor reportedly appears to be Snappr, which allows users to book photographers with two hours’ notice, offers edited photos within 48 hours, and charges from $60 for a 30-minute shoot.

Still, TechCrunch points out that Social Agent’s pricing model might spark tension within the photography industry. Just as taxi drivers pushed back when Uber entered the market with lower prices and wages, photographers may view Social Agent as a disruptive force.

More information can be found about Social Agent on its website and Instagram.

Image credits: Header photo via Social Agent.