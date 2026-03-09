The 21 Fantastic Winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026

The British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA) winners have been revealed, showcasing Britain’s very best nature and wildlife images. Photographers entered more than 12,000 photos of Britain’s wonderful wildlife, and competed across 11 different categories.

British Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Photographer Paul Hobson earned top honors, winning the competition’s grand prize and being named the British Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Hobson’s mesmerizing photo below, which also won the competition’s Black and White category, was captured from a pond-floor perspective in Sheffield, England, and shows a toad swimming across the water’s surface.

“I am lucky to have a pond close to my house that has relatively clear water,” Hobson says. “Toads use this pond to breed in, and I decided I wanted to try to capture an image looking up from the bottom of the pond.”

Hobson built a homemade glass box and placed it at the bottom of the pond, controlling its shutter with an adapted long cable release.

“I had to wait quite a long time until a toad swam across the surface — most of them would usually swim below it and rest on the glass,” Hobson explains. As the spectacular shot above shows, Hobson eventually nailed it.

Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The competition also named photographer Ben Lucas its Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026. Lucas’ close-up portrait of a young, sleeping mute swan cygnet napping on its sibling’s back is a pleasant reminder of the calm, peaceful moments nature so rarely provides. Lucas also won the 15-17 Years category with his shot.

“Nature can often be so cruel, but tender moments like this warm my heart!” the young photographer remarks.

Category Winners

Adult photographers competed across 11 categories, ranging from Animal Behavior to Wild Woods. There are three age groups in the youth competition: 11 and Under, 12-14 Years, and 15-17 Years. All the category winners and runners-up are featured below.

“This year’s winners celebrate the wonder, diversity and character of British wildlife in truly exceptional ways,” says Will Nicholls, Director of British Wildlife Photography Awards. “From familiar species to rarely seen moments, the portfolio showcases the skill and passion of the photographers behind the lens. Together, they offer a joyful celebration of Britain’s natural world, while also reminding us why these places and species are so deserving of our care and protection.”

More From the British Wildlife Photography Awards

All awarded photos from this year’s British Wildlife Photography Awards are featured in a hardcover coffee-table book, published by Graffeg Books. Actor, writer, and director Mackenzie Crook did the book’s foreword. The photo book is available to preorder now from the BWPA’s website for £35. It includes over 250 winning and shortlisted photos from the 2026 competition.

Entries are already open now for the 2027 British Wildlife Photography Awards.

Image credits: British Wildlife Photography Awards. All photographers are credited in the individual captions.