Sample Gallery Update: Canon R50 V, PowerShot V1, and Sony 50-150mm f/2 Added!

Jaron Schneider

A collage with three panels: colorful star decorations, a woman smiling as a dog licks her face, and a close-up of vibrant blue butterflies on tree branches.

PetaPixel Members can now download a host of new sample galleries! New batches of photos have been added from the Canon R50 V, Canon PowerShot V1, the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM, and (for the morbidly curious) the Yashica City 100.

Become a PetaPixel Member Today

When PetaPixel launched the Membership program last year, its primary benefit was the removal of ads from the site to allow for a better viewing experience. At the time, PetaPixel promised more perks would come down the road. Over the last few months, those perks have rolled out and Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and now includes access to galleries of images from all the latest cameras and lenses.

The Canon R5 0V is mainly a video camera, but it does also capture photos. Photographers who are familiar with the R50 probably won’t find much that surprises them about this latest hybrid camera but the sample gallery should provide a good refresher for those considering Canon’s latest interchangeable lens option.

A young girl crouches on a city square feeding pigeons, with many birds gathered around her and one flying above. Other people and trees are visible in the background on a sunny day.
Captured on the Canon R50 V
Colorful paper piñata and hanging decorations with ribbons are displayed on tree branches, set against a leafy green background.
Captured on the Canon R50 V

“As Chris proved in his testing, the R50 V can be used for basic photographic pursuits. Despite the video focus, and unlike the competitive Sony ZV-E10 II, the R50 V features a mechanical shutter. However, like the R50, it is electronic first curtain only. This allows photos to be taken without the rolling shutter artifacts prevalent in electronic shutter-only cameras,” Jordan Drake writes in his review.

The Canon Powershot V1, however, is a wholly new camera. It uses a sensor that is about the same size as Micro Four Thirds and competes against the Sony ZV-1. Since the latter has a smaller Type 1 sensor, photographers probably want to see if that larger Canon sensor provides meaningful dynamic range differences or if the bokeh is more perceptible.

“The sensor itself is a Type 1.4 size, which roughly equates to a Micro Four Thirds chip but with a wider 3:2 aspect ratio. This gives us up to 22 megapixels of resolution and provides high-quality images that certainly stand well above what you would get in a typical compact point-and-shoot camera,” Chris Niccolls notes in his review.

View through a barred window with shadows cast on a cobblestone walkway; inside, there are green plants and an orange wall, part of an outdoor courtyard with sunlight streaming in.
Captured on the Canon PowerShot V1
Colorful artificial butterflies are attached to the branches of a tree, with a large blue and green butterfly in focus. Other butterflies in various colors are visible in the background among the tree branches.
Captured on the Canon PowerShot V1

Sony photographers are going to want to check out the 50-150mm f/2 GM sample gallery. The lens is a first-of-its-kind design, combining a ton of popular portrait ranges into one reasonably sized lens.

“It is expensive and has some limitations, but the Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master lens delivers exceptional optical performance, swift and reliable autofocus performance, professional build quality, and, most importantly, an altogether novel photographic experience in an age where getting something new and unique is quite rare,” Jeremy Gray writes in his review.

That’s high praise, and knowing this, our sample gallery for the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is particularly large. You’ll find more than 50 photos to pixel-peep, including photos of our Test Chart which will give you visibility into how the lens handles sharpness in a test environment.

A small dog with a harness licks the cheek of a smiling woman with long red hair sitting by a window, her eyes closed in delight.
Captured with the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM
A bronze sculpture of a small, abstract human figure sits with knees drawn to its chest, arms resting on knees, and a square peg on its head. The background is blurred with a hint of colorful circular patterns.
Captured with the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM

Finally, for those with morbid curiosity, we also uploaded a sample gallery for the Yashica City 100 point-and-shoot camera. Don’t go into it expecting much, as we don’t recommend this camera either for its build or image quality.

“I wouldn’t consider the Yashica a good long-term investment, and the cameras are expensive enough that it will hurt when they fall apart sooner than you would think,” Chris Niccolls writes in his review.

These and many other sample galleries are now available to PetaPixel Members.

Become a PetaPixel Member Today

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A large white Sony G Master telephoto camera lens mounted on a tripod, attached to a camera body, with a blue background and "PetaPixel Reviews" text overlay. Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM Review: Magnificence at a Hefty Price
Irix Irix Launches 15mm f/2.4 and 150mm f/2.8 Lenses for Sony E-Mount
Close-up of a Sony FE 2.8/70-200 GM interchangeable camera lens with a white barrel, black focus and zoom rings, and a metal nameplate, set against a black background. Sony Unveils Unique FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master, the Fastest Zoom of Its Kind
Tamron Developing 35-150mm f/2-2.8 and 28-75mm f/2.8 for E-Mount
Discussion