Sample Gallery Update: Canon R50 V, PowerShot V1, and Sony 50-150mm f/2 Added!

PetaPixel Members can now download a host of new sample galleries! New batches of photos have been added from the Canon R50 V, Canon PowerShot V1, the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM, and (for the morbidly curious) the Yashica City 100.

When PetaPixel launched the Membership program last year, its primary benefit was the removal of ads from the site to allow for a better viewing experience. At the time, PetaPixel promised more perks would come down the road. Over the last few months, those perks have rolled out and Members get $15 off the Moment Store, 25% off the PetaPixel Merch Store, and now includes access to galleries of images from all the latest cameras and lenses.

The Canon R5 0V is mainly a video camera, but it does also capture photos. Photographers who are familiar with the R50 probably won’t find much that surprises them about this latest hybrid camera but the sample gallery should provide a good refresher for those considering Canon’s latest interchangeable lens option.

“As Chris proved in his testing, the R50 V can be used for basic photographic pursuits. Despite the video focus, and unlike the competitive Sony ZV-E10 II, the R50 V features a mechanical shutter. However, like the R50, it is electronic first curtain only. This allows photos to be taken without the rolling shutter artifacts prevalent in electronic shutter-only cameras,” Jordan Drake writes in his review.

The Canon Powershot V1, however, is a wholly new camera. It uses a sensor that is about the same size as Micro Four Thirds and competes against the Sony ZV-1. Since the latter has a smaller Type 1 sensor, photographers probably want to see if that larger Canon sensor provides meaningful dynamic range differences or if the bokeh is more perceptible.

“The sensor itself is a Type 1.4 size, which roughly equates to a Micro Four Thirds chip but with a wider 3:2 aspect ratio. This gives us up to 22 megapixels of resolution and provides high-quality images that certainly stand well above what you would get in a typical compact point-and-shoot camera,” Chris Niccolls notes in his review.

Sony photographers are going to want to check out the 50-150mm f/2 GM sample gallery. The lens is a first-of-its-kind design, combining a ton of popular portrait ranges into one reasonably sized lens.

“It is expensive and has some limitations, but the Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master lens delivers exceptional optical performance, swift and reliable autofocus performance, professional build quality, and, most importantly, an altogether novel photographic experience in an age where getting something new and unique is quite rare,” Jeremy Gray writes in his review.

That’s high praise, and knowing this, our sample gallery for the Sony 50-150mm f/2 GM is particularly large. You’ll find more than 50 photos to pixel-peep, including photos of our Test Chart which will give you visibility into how the lens handles sharpness in a test environment.

Finally, for those with morbid curiosity, we also uploaded a sample gallery for the Yashica City 100 point-and-shoot camera. Don’t go into it expecting much, as we don’t recommend this camera either for its build or image quality.

“I wouldn’t consider the Yashica a good long-term investment, and the cameras are expensive enough that it will hurt when they fall apart sooner than you would think,” Chris Niccolls writes in his review.

