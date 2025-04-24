Photographer’s 10-Year Project Captures the Charm of Paris

Matt Growcoot
A black-and-white split image: on the left, a child stands by the river with a bridge in the background; on the right, an older man in a suit stands indoors, laughing.
Bitton’s new book contains a mix of street scenes and celebrity photos.

Paris is perhaps the most important city in photography’s history. As the birthplace of the medium, it has long been a haven for iconic photographers. It’s no surprise, then, that contemporary documentarians continue to turn their lenses on the City of Light — Mathieu Bitton being one of the most notable, capturing its essence over the last 15 years.

Described as a visionary photographer, Bitton is well-established as one of the world’s foremost music photographers and tells PetaPixel that his new book Paris Blues — which includes pictures of famous celebrities — is like a diary of his life in the French capital.

Paris Blues is basically an observation, looking back at my own life, having been born in Paris and attempting to re-create images and moments I grew up with,” Bitton says.

“There are common characters roaming the streets of Paris. The people might be different, but the imagery stays the same. And most of the architecture is the same as when I was a kid there. It’s also a retrospective of my commercial work in a sense mixed with my personal photography, the artists that I’ve toured with, as well friends who may have become celebrities.”

A person walks in front of a large, white dome-shaped structure at night, with a modern glass building in the background and dramatic contrast between light and shadow.
2020
A man and a young child walk past a colorful mural featuring abstract human faces on a city wall, captured in black and white.
2017
A young girl in a dress sits alone on a curb, resting her chin on her hand and looking unhappy. Metal barricades and parked vehicles are visible in the background. The photo is black and white.
2015
A person in black leather clothing poses confidently with a motorcycle in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, surrounded by people and clear blue sky.
Lenny Kravitz in 2024
A woman with closed eyes is illuminated by soft, dramatic lighting from the side, creating deep shadows that partially obscure her face. The overall mood is serene and contemplative.
Jorja Smith in 2018

Paris Blues was shot over a period of 15 years but most of the photos were taken in the last decade. The book is split into chapters focusing on specific areas of the city or periods in its recent history. For example, there is a large chapter on the Flea Market which Bitton says he has visited every Sunday “since I was a baby in a stroller.” Lenny Kravitz, who Bitton has known since he was a teenager, also has his own chapter.

“It is purely a representation of my own life because I work with celebrities,” Bitton explains. “But I also love photographing regular people in the streets, restaurants, and other places throughout Paris. It’s all the same to me. Honestly, I just see people as people; some are more famous than others, but I photograph them all in the same way. It is two halves of my career.”

A person rides a bicycle on a wet city street, with raindrops visible on the camera lens. Cars and historic buildings appear in the background, creating a dynamic, urban scene in black and white.
2024
A man wearing a "TRAPSTAR" cap and a dark sweater sits against a black background with a serious expression, holding an object in his hand. The image is in black and white.
Jay Z, 2013
Black and white photo of a tall swing ride at an amusement park, with people sitting in swings suspended by long cables, and various flags attached above them, set against a cloudy sky.
2015
A person in a long coat stands in the middle of a snowy city street at night, snowflakes falling heavily around them. The street is lined with buildings and bicycles, and illuminated by streetlights.
Dave Chappelle in 2018
A large crowd gathers outdoors on a tree-lined street decorated with French flags, many people are taking photos and waving flags, with the Arc de Triomphe visible in the distance under a cloudy sky.
French World Cup Win in 2018

Bitton is a Leica ambassador and says his favorite setup in the Leica M11 Monochrom with a 50mm APO Summicron lens attached.

“I recently purchased a rare lens in London that I am obsessed with: a 1951 Leitz 85mm f1.5 Summarex. I cannot put that one down lately. I also love to use the Noctilux .95,” he adds.

A musician with curly hair smiles while playing an electric guitar in an empty arena, wearing a t-shirt and sunglasses with a cigarette in his mouth.
Bruno Mars, 2013

An older man wearing a grey herringbone blazer, brown vest, patterned scarf, sunglasses, and a fedora hat with a wide brim, accented with a red rose and yellow pocket square, stands in a dimly lit, stylish setting.

A woman holds a large bunch of heart-shaped balloons near the Eiffel Tower, surrounded by people. The cityscape and the iconic tower are in the background. The image is in black and white.
2023
A busy, brightly decorated crepe stand at a fair, with signs in French, colorful lights, and people ordering and waiting in front. The scene is lively, with various treats and menu boards visible. The image is in black and white.
2023
Two women sit side by side on public transit, facing different directions. One wears a leopard-print coat and headband, holding a handbag; the other wears glasses and dark clothing. The image is in black and white.
2024

A chapter of Paris Blues is dedicated to the 2018 World Cup when France won and “the streets erupted in chaos.” There’s a fashion chapter covering Paris Fashion Week as well as a chapter all about music.

One photo of Mick Jagger has a great story behind it: shot just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bitton went along to the Prince of Liechtenstein’s house with his friend Dave Chappelle who he was taking to meet the legendary Rolling Stone.

A man in a dark velvet suit stands indoors, smiling with eyes closed. The background features a framed landscape painting and ornate wall decor. The photo is in black and white.
This 2020 photo of Mick Jagger taken at 4 AM has a good story behind it.

“It was February 29, 2020, and my dad’s pharmacist texted me in the middle of the night saying he heard there was a virus about to shut everything down and that if I was still in Paris, I should probably fly out right away or I would be stuck there for weeks, possibly months,” Bitton recalls.

“I told everyone at the party not thinking I would be causing some kind of a panic, but several people definitely were freaked out. They flew back to the States the next day and I got my stuff together. I left a couple of days later. We know the rest of the story so that was my last pre-Covid Paris photo. I don’t think we realized the insanity that was coming, but as you can see from the photo, we were having a great time.”

Book cover for "Paris Blues" by Mathieu Bitton shows a black-and-white photo of a couple embracing near a bicycle in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower blurred in the background.

Paris Blues is published by teNeues and can be purchased here.

