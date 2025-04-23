Google Photos Can Convert Normal Photos to Ultra HDR

The Google Photos app will let soon allow users to convert standard dynamic range photographs they have already captured to a new ultra high dynamic range (Ultra HDR) image format.

Ultra HDR is the latest image format enhancing the visual dynamic range of photographs with brighter highlights, darker shadows, and greater intensity of colors. The format is supported natively in Android devices starting in version 14 (API level 34), Android Authority reports.

Ultra HDR promises to make photos more dynamic and eye-catching.

“The Ultra HDR slider uses machine learning to take a standard dynamic range photo and convert it into an Ultra HDR image by generating a gainmap for it. The Ultra HDR photo provides a more true-to-life rendition with greater contrast and brighter highlights. Users can also use the slider to fine tune the Ultra HDR levels of their existing Ultra HDR photos. Additionally, suggested edits like Auto Enhance will automatically upgrade SDR photos to Ultra HDR,” Google tells PetaPixel.

The company says that it is currently rolling the Ultra HDR Google Photos update to Google Pixel 7 and newer devices, Android devices that support Ultra HDR, and iOS devices “in the coming weeks.”

Some users have already gained access to the new feature, which appears as a new Ultra HDR slider in the Adjust tab of the Google Photos app, slotted between Contrast and Tone adjustments. Converting a standard dynamic range (SDR) image into Ultra HDR provides impressive results, per users, as the new file type packs more data in with a noticeably smaller file size due to the use of the gain map style. The new Ultra HDR image will display a noticeably wider range of luminosity, hue, and vibrance especially striking when viewed on Ultra HDR compatible screens.

The ability to convert and transfer any image, especially older photos, into an Ultra HDR is a step forward as technology moves towards this new display format. Unfortunately, the required update is server-side, so users will just need to wait until it is pushed to their device to test out the latest Ultra HDR-equipped version of Google Photos.

Image credits: Featured image licensed via Depositphotos.