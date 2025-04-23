Army Commander Suspended After Failing to Put Trump’s Photo on Wall

A U.S. army commander has been suspended after refusing to display photos of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the wall.

Fort McCoy garrison commander Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez was relieved of duty after an investigation revealed that the Wisconsin army base failed to put their portraits on a wall displaying its chain of command.

The defense department launched a probe to investigate why the wall, which would typically display images showing those in charge, had been left with empty frames.

Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy…. WE FIXED IT! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/y0gcRtBQZq — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 14, 2025

A new photograph shared of the Wisconsin army base’s wall showed that the frames had been filled with Chief White House photographer Daniel Torok’s official portraits of Trump, Vance, and Hegseth.

“Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy… We fixed it! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened,” the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD) Rapid Response Account posted on X.

Ramirez assumed the garrison commander role in ​​July last year. Previously, she had served as chief of the Reserve Program, United States Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and in other roles throughout the Army and Army Reserves.

The U.S. Army Reserve Command confirmed Col Ramirez’s suspension but denied misconduct was the cause.

“This suspension is not related to any misconduct,” the US Army Reserve Command spokesperson says in a statement. “We have no further details to provide at this time while this matter is under review.”

The move comes after the Pentagon deleted tens of thousands of images from a database as part of a government order purging diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) content. More than 26,000 images are marked for deletion. But an official tells The Associated Press that the number could rise as high as 100,000 images in total.

Image credits: Header photo (left) via U.S. Army and header photo (right) via X/ @DODResponse.