Army Commander Suspended After Failing to Put Trump’s Photo on Wall

Pesala Bandara
A woman in military uniform stands in front of U.S. flags; next to her is a wall display of framed military portraits in two rows, with three empty frames above them.
Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez (left) was suspended as garrison commander of Ft. McCoy in Wisconsin after failing to install photos of Trump, Vance, and Hegseth on the chain-of-command wall (right).

A U.S. army commander has been suspended after refusing to display photos of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the wall.

Fort McCoy garrison commander Colonel Sheyla Baez Ramirez was relieved of duty after an investigation revealed that the Wisconsin army base failed to put their portraits on a wall displaying its chain of command.

The defense department launched a probe to investigate why the wall, which would typically display images showing those in charge, had been left with empty frames.

A new photograph shared of the Wisconsin army base’s wall showed that the frames had been filled with Chief White House photographer Daniel Torok’s official portraits of Trump, Vance, and Hegseth.

Trump official portrait
Daniel Torok’s official portrait of President Trump.

“Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy… We fixed it! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened,” the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD) Rapid Response Account posted on X.

Ramirez assumed the garrison commander role in ​​July last year. Previously, she had served as chief of the Reserve Program, United States Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and in other roles throughout the Army and Army Reserves.

The U.S. Army Reserve Command confirmed Col Ramirez’s suspension but denied misconduct was the cause.

“This suspension is not related to any misconduct,” the US Army Reserve Command spokesperson says in a statement. “We have no further details to provide at this time while this matter is under review.”

Col Ramirez became the garrison commander in July last year, having served as chief of the reserve program and army intelligence security commander at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, as well as in other roles throughout the armed services.

The move comes after the Pentagon deleted tens of thousands of images from a database as part of a government order purging diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) content. More than 26,000 images are marked for deletion. But an official tells The Associated Press that the number could rise as high as 100,000 images in total.

Image credits: Header photo (left) via U.S. Army and header photo (right) via X/ @DODResponse.

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
The Soldiers Who Photographed the Vietnam War
Olympics’ Security Guards Trained to Hinder Photographers
These Shots Helped Me Win the British Army’s Photo Contest
The Winning Photos of the Military Visual Awards for 2018
Discussion