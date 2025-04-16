Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB Promises Pro-Level Performance At a Not-So-Pro Price

Viltrox’s second LAB series lens for full-frame is here. The Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB is a full-frame, large-aperture autofocus prime lens that promises cutting-edge performance, a professional-quality design, and a relatively accessible price.

Following Viltrox’s excellent LAB 135mm f/1.8, which delivers outstanding performance and value, the AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB targets the same audience, photographers who demand flagship-level quality across the board. Unlike the 135mm f/1.8 lens, which was best suited for portraits, the AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB expands its horizons, offering photographers a fast prime lens for street photography, travel shots, nightscapes and, yes, portraits, albeit ones that will look a lot different than ones shot at 135mm.

The lens features 15 elements arranged across 10 groups. Among these are five ED lenses, three high-refractive index lenses, and a pair of UA elements. Viltrox says its fast prime delivers excellent color reproduction and contrast, even when shot wide open. The company also claims strong control over chromatic aberrations. The lens suppresses flare and ghosting during backlit shooting thanks to high-definition multi-layer nano-coating.

As for autofocus, the AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB features Quad Viltrox HyperVCM motors, powered by Viltrox’s proprietary technology. The company says the lens focuses very quickly and accurately. Compared to traditional STM motors, Viltrox says its AF system is 150% faster and delivers micron-level positioning accuracy. In the case of the AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB, the lens can switch from its closest to farthest focusing distance in 100 milliseconds. Further, the lens supports in-camera face/eye detection and tracking technology.

In terms of minimum focusing distance, the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB focuses as close as 0.34 meters (1.1 feet), providing a maximum magnification of 0.17 times.

The lens features a multi-functional control ring, which can be used to adjust imaging parameters like aperture and focus quickly, two customizable function buttons that can be assigned via a companion app, an AF/MF switch, an aperture de-click switch, and a customizable color display. The custom display can be configured through the Viltrox Lens App to show real-time information such as lens aperture and object distance.

The full-metal lens features a high-grade dust- and moisture-resistant design. It weighs approximately 920 grams (just over two pounds) and is 121.8 millimeters (4.8 inches) long. Its maximum diameter is 89.2 millimeters (3.5 inches), and the lens accepts 77mm front filters.

Sample Photos

Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB lens is available now for Sony E-mount cameras and costs $999.

Image credits: Viltrox