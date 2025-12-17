The Excellent Viltrox 35mm f/1.2 LAB Is Now Available for Nikon Z

Jeremy Gray

Side-by-side images of a Nikon camera: on the left, a hand holds the camera outdoors against a bright sky; on the right, the camera is shown alone on a plain white background.

Viltrox announced the 35mm f/1.2 LAB lens for Sony E-mount earlier this year, and it’s excellent. It is now available for full-frame and APS-C Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras, costing less than half the price of Nikon’s own Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S prime.

The Viltrox 35mm f/1.2 LAB for Nikon Z offers the same features and specifications as its E-mount counterpart, promising the same professional-level performance as well. The lens includes 15 elements arranged across 10 groups. As for specialized glass, it has five ED, three HR, and two UA elements. Viltrox says the lens delivers “exceptional wide-open sharpness and uniform resolution across the frame,” even when shooting wide open. The company describes the optical performance as “uncompromising.”

A person holding a digital camera with both hands, preparing to take a photo outdoors on a sunny day, with grass and trees blurred in the background.

In PetaPixel‘s Viltrox 35mm f/1.2 LAB (E-mount) Review, which should prove very instructive for Nikon Z owners considering the new fast 35mm prime lens, Chris Niccolls lauded the lens for its sharpness at f/1.2, its shallow depth of field, and excellent value proposition for photographers.

Niccolls also characterized the lens’s autofocus as quick, quiet, and accurate, which Viltrox says will remain the case for the new Z-mount version. The lens features Viltrox’s patented Quad HyperVCM motor and works with eye- and face-detection autofocus in Nikon Z cameras. The lens focuses as closely as 0.34 meters (1.1 feet), delivering a maximum magnification of 0.17x. Viltrox adds that its focusing mechanism is also well-suited to video applications thanks to its smoothness and quiet operation.

Close-up of a black camera lens with focus adjustment switches, a red "LAB" label, and a digital display showing infinity focus and aperture settings. The background is softly blurred in light pastel tones.

As for its design, the new Z-mount lens looks like its E-mount counterpart, including the information display on the lens barrel that shows focusing distance and depth-of-field markings. The lens includes a wide focusing ring, de-clickable aperture control ring, customizable function buttons, and an AF/MF switch. It also features weather sealing throughout the lens barrel.

Close-up of a person holding a Nikon Z series camera with a large lens, outdoors in soft sunlight with falling snowflakes and a blurred background.

Sample Images

A young woman wearing a black hat, gloves, and coat stands outdoors in a snowy setting, gazing directly at the camera with a calm expression. Blurred buildings and trees are visible in the background.

A fluffy white dog with its mouth open and tongue out, lying on grass outdoors with green trees blurred in the background.

A woman wearing a black coat, gloves, and hat with a bow holds a glowing lantern while standing outside in light snowfall near a train carriage.

Two women stand outside in a snowy village at night. The woman in front wears earmuffs, blue scarf, blue gloves, and a patterned sweater, looking up and smiling with hands outstretched. Another woman stands in the background.

A smiling woman wearing earmuffs, a blue scarf, and blue gloves stands outside in falling snow with arms outstretched in front of a wooden cabin at night.

A young woman with long dark hair looks upwards, illuminated by sunlight behind her. She wears a blue scarf and appears thoughtful, with a soft background of trees and bokeh light.

Pricing and Availability

As was the case with the VIltrox 35mm f/1.2 LAB when it arrived on E-mount, it promises photographers even more options for fast-aperture 35mm prime lenses. In the case of the Nikon Z system, Viltrox’s new lens is a much more affordable alternative to a first-party option, whereas in the Sony E-mount system, Sony itself doesn’t make a 35mm f/1.2 lens at all. Sony shooters do have the awesome new Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG Art II to consider, though. Nikon’s Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S, one of the best prime lenses of 2025, is $2,596.95 right now, down $400 from its typical list price thanks to a holiday discount. The Viltrox lens, on the other hand, is just $999. That is a massive price difference, and if the E-mount version of Viltrox’s lens is the reliable indicator it should be, then Viltrox’s lens should deliver strong performance on Z mount.

Buy the Viltrox 35mm f/1.2 LAB new on B&HBuy the Viltrox 35mm f/1.2 LAB used on KEH.com

Image credits: Viltrox

,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 FE lens. Viltrox to Launch Four New Lenses, Including First ‘LAB’ Prime: Report
A hand holding a camera lens against a dark background, with Petapixel Reviews and Editors' Choice badges displayed in the image corners. Viltrox 35mm f/1.2 LAB Review: Another Budget Winner
Viltrox Luna 30-300mm T4 10x cinema zoom lens for full-frame cameras Viltrox Teases Wild 30-300mm T4.0 Full-Frame Cine Lens
A group of people in a booth with various Viltrox camera lenses displayed on a table. Some individuals are wearing jackets and face masks. Bright lighting and a busy atmosphere suggest an exhibition or trade show setting. Viltrox Unveils Four New Prime Lenses and a Clever Charging Case
Discussion