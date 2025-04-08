PolarPro Launches Rugged and Lightweight Roadrunner Shoulder Bags and Backpacks

Photography gear and accessory company PolarPro, perhaps best known for its filters, announced a new collection of lightweight bags for creators — the Roadrunner Series. The series comprises five bags ranging from a one-liter camera case to a 16-liter backpack, promising something for everyone.

The one-liter camera case is designed to hold a compact camera such as a Fujifilm X100VI or Leica D-Lux 8. Meanwhile, the six-liter shoulder bag ups the space enough for a photographer to comfortably carry and protect an interchangeable lens camera, a lens or two, and necessary accessories. The PolarPro Roadrunner 12L Shoulder Bag promises the same usability and design as the PolarPro Roadrunner 6L, albeit with a taller design that can accommodate larger lenses like a 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom lens or a folded drone.

The other two members of PolarPro’s new Roadrunner Series are traditional backpack designs. The Roadrunner 8L Backpack, among the narrowest backpacks on the market, is ultralight, weighing under two pounds (878 grams) when empty. It provides easy gear access through either side of the backpack, so users can swing it around off their back to the front to access gear or swap lenses. Speaking of lenses, the Roadrunner 8L Backpack easily fits a camera body and three lenses inside, plus a Ronin gimbal and tripod in external pockets.

The PolarPro Roadrunner 16L Backpack is, unsurprisingly, larger than the 8L version but maintains the same general design. It is also very lightweight, weighing just 2.9 pounds (1,337 grams) when empty. PolarPro says the 16L backpack can fit two full camera setups with lenses attached plus an extra lens. It also has dual-side access, and like the 8L backpack, it has a built-in rainfly for full weatherproof protection.

Pricing and Availability

The PolarPro Roadrunner Series of lightweight bags is available now, starting at $50 for the RoadRunner 1L Sling. The pair of Roadrunner Shoulder Bags, the 6L and 12L versions, are $100 and $120, respectively. The PolarPro Roadrunner Backpacks are $140 for the eight-liter size and $180 for the 16-liter one. All five can be purchased directly from PolarPro’s website.

Image credits: PolarPro