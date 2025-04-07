NASA Photographer’s Epic Astronaut Portrait is Nod to the Past

Matt Growcoot
A woman wearing a space helmet, viewed in profile. Her expression appears calm and focused. The helmet's reflective visor is mostly opaque, emphasizing the contours of her face. The scene is in black and white, creating a dramatic effect.
Zena Cardman’s portrait is reminiscent of Anna Fisher’s, inset, from 1983. | NASA

A NASA photographer has captured a heroic portrait of astronaut Zena Cardman — who is due to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) later this year — in a callback to an iconic portrait of fellow astronaut Anna Fisher.

Fisher blazed a trail in space exploration and made headlines in the 1980s for being one of NASA’s first female astronauts and holds the distinction of being the first mother in space. In 1983, photographer John Bryson shot a series of publicity photos that have stood the test of time; regularly posted to Reddit and referenced by artists and musicians in tribute.

A black and white close-up of a person wearing a space helmet, looking upward. The helmet features a transparent visor through which the person's face is visible, capturing a look of focus and contemplation.
Portrait of Anna Fisher before she became the first mother to go into space, taken by photographer John Bryson.

42 years on, Josh Valcarcel, a scientific photographer at the NASA Johnson Space Center, has captured an image of Cardman that is reminiscent of the famous Fisher portrait.

“NASA astronaut Zena Cardman will lead NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 as Commander, set to launch later this year,” Valcarcel writes on Instagram. “With a geobiology background from the University of North Carolina, Cardman studied microbial life in extreme environments, including hydrocarbon seeps, hydrothermal vents, and the Arctic.”

The photographer adds he had “a blast” capturing Cardman in her extravehicular activity (EVA) suit, adding that the portraits “basically take themselves.”

Black and white profile of an astronaut in a space suit and helmet, looking upwards. The lighting casts a dramatic shadow, highlighting the contours of the face and suit details.
Josh Valcarcel

The pictures are unusual because, as Space.com notes, most NASA portraits follow a similar format with the crew wearing spacesuits in a studio that has a scale model of the spacecraft for props as well as the American flag.

But these special portraits, taken on March 22, were only taken as a result of Cardman being pulled from the SpaceX Crew-9 mission so that stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams could return to Earth after they were unable to return home on Boeing Starliner.

A person wearing an astronaut helmet with a reflective visor, facing the camera. The background is dark, highlighting the person's face through the visor.
Josh Valcarcel
A person in an astronaut suit gazes intently at their reflection in a small mirror attached to the suit’s glove. The focus is on the eye, conveying a sense of introspection and exploration. The background is dark and indistinct.
Josh Valcarcel

“This is the new modern Ana Lee Fisher portrait,” writes Kilo Mora beneath Valcarcel’s post.

As well as the Fisher-esque portrait, Valcarcel also captured a creative shot showing Cardman’s reflection in the mirror that is located on the spacesuit’s left wrist — which allows astronauts to see the front of a display panel.

NASA doesn’t have an exact date yet for Cardman to blast into space but it will be “no earlier than July 2025,” according to the space agency.

More of Valcarcel’s work can be found on his Instagram.

Image credits: NASA/Josh Valcarcel.

