Barack Obama Photobombs Family Portrait Session

Two children, a girl in a white and pink dress and a boy in a denim outfit, stand by water. Two adults, both in hats and jackets, are in the background. The scene is outdoors, with trees and a monument in the distance.
Former president Barack Obama photobombs four-year-old Belle Thomas and her one-year-old brother Preston. He jokingly apologized for the indiscretion later on Instagram. | Briana Inell

While conducting a photo shoot on the shores of Washington DC’s tidal basin this week, photographer Briana Inell captured an unlikely photobomber in her frame: former president Barack Obama.

Inell, a maternity and family photographer based in DC, was shooting portraits of preschooler Belle Thomas and her one-year-old brother, Preston, in the tidal basin, which blooms with cherry blossom each year.

“I’m used to a bunch of tourists walking in on my photos,” Inell explains on Instagram. “Usually I just tell my clients not to worry about them because I can always just Photoshop them out.”

Two young children stand by the water under cherry blossoms. The girl wears a white and purple dress, while the boy is in a denim jacket and jeans. Two adults walk by, with the Washington Monument visible in the background.
Obama enters the frame. He was flanked by Secret Service agents. | Briana Inell

Inell was focused on her young subjects but the grandparents of the children noticed the secret service agent walking behind the 6-foot-1 recognizable figure who strolled through the back of the shot. The photographer caught wind of what was happening and asked: “Um, was that Obama who walked by?”

Inell went to check back through the photos and sure enough, she had captured Obama walking past in a few of the frames as the two children stood on a low wall.

Two children stand near the water, a little girl in a white and pink dress and a boy in a denim jacket. Blossom-laden branches frame them as two adults walk past. The Washington Monument is visible in the background.
Briana Inell

The photo shoot was taking place early in the morning, 7:30 AM, which Inell says is a “magical time” when the sunlight breaks over the Tidal Basin. Obama agrees, sharing photos of the DC cherry blossom in an Instagram post.

Two young children stand together under cherry blossoms near water. A girl in a white dress holds hands with a boy in a denim jacket. Two adults walk by in the background. A tall monument is visible across the water.
Briana Inell

Despite being just four years old, Belle understands the significance of being photobombed by the former president. “What! Barack Obama is in my picture?” she said after hearing about it.

Belle and Preston’s mom, Portia Moore, also shared the story on Instagram which prompted a response from the 44th president. “Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! My bad for stepping into the shot,” Obama jokes.

A family photo of two adults and two children at Tidal Basin, Washington, DC during cherry blossom season. In the background, the Washington Monument is visible. A comment below humorously apologizes for photobombing.
Obama responded to kids’ mom on Instagram with a wholesome message. | Comments by Celebs

More of Inell’s work can be found on her Instagram and website.

Image credits: Photographs by Briana Inell

