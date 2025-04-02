Nikon N-RAW Video Format Support Finally Coming to Adobe Premiere Pro

Alongside the new Nikon Z5 II camera, Nikon announced that Adobe will introduce support for Nikon’s efficient 12-bit N-RAW video format in an upcoming version of Premiere Pro later this year.

N-RAW is a proprietary high-quality RAW video format that promises creators expansive video data without massive file sizes. The 12-bit format supports the Rec2020 color gamut and allows users to adjust the white balance in post-production, similar to tweaking the white balance in RAW photo files.

With Adobe Premiere Pro adding Nikon N-RAW support “by the end of 2025,” a much wider range of videographers and editors will be able to work with Nikon N-RAW video, which is available on many of Nikon’s recent Z mirrorless cameras, including the Nikon Z8, Z9, Z6 III, and the new Z5 II.

Nikon has previously touted N-RAW’s performance, including its balance between image quality and file size, but as PetaPixel has noted, widespread support in industry-standard non-linear video editors has been somewhat slow. Other than Premiere Pro, once the promised support arrives, video editors only have two options for editing N-RAW video: DaVinci Resolve and, more recently, REDCINE-X PRO.

“I think N-RAW can be helpful in any type of project, whether it be a documentary, a wedding film, or a corporate video, or whatever you’re shooting,” says cinematographer Mitch Blummer. “I generally work with a colorist for many of my pieces but for this one, I was able to dial in the look and maintain consistent color throughout the scenes using the camera RAW controls that N-RAW enables.”

The Premiere Pro support for the N-RAW format is directly related to Nikon’s acquisition of RED. Nikon says that N-RAW support is possible thanks to the addition of N-RAW support to RED’s R3D software development kit (SDK). Nikon’s RED purchase has paid impressive dividends in only a year, including the addition of RED-developed N-Log LUTs.

“Nikon will continuously meet the needs of those involved in video and film production, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression,” Nikon promises.

Although a precise date for N-RAW support’s arrival to Premiere Pro is not yet available, videographers may not need to wait too long to begin editing N-RAW footage in Adobe’s popular video editing application.

Image credits: Nikon, Adobe