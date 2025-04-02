Falcam’s Move LightGo Takes the Hassle Out of Adjusting Lights on Set

Lighting enthusiasts are in for a treat as Falcam announced a remote-controlled, motorized gimbal-like light control system.

The Falcam Move LightGo promises to revolutionize light control by allowing photographers and film crews to adjust a light’s position remotely.

Like a gimbal for a camera, the innovative LightGo enables smooth, hands-free, and efficient lighting control. The motorized unit features dual access movement with a pan of 450 degrees and a tilt of 170 degrees for precision lighting. Falcam shared that the Move LightGo’s design even enables more tilt than traditional light modifiers.

“Traditional lighting setups often struggle to achieve a 170-degree tilt adjustment when using various light modifiers. However, the Move LightGo extends the tilt axis forward, effectively minimizing interference between modifiers and the light stand,” Falcam explains.

Falcam says the LightGo features “95% Bowens Mount systems compatibility.” The unit can accommodate many lights weighing up to approximately 13 pounds (six kilograms). The LightGo itself weighs 3.7 pounds (1.7 kilograms).

The unit can be operated via Bluetooth using an app, wired, or wireless remote control options. The wireless remote uses a 2.4G connection and has a range of 98 feet (30 meters). With the app, users will have a range of 32 feet (10 meters).

The Falcam Move LightGo also features a scene preset system for quick adjustments. Users can assign unique numbers to multiple LightGo units to save and recall preset light positions.

LightGo’s supercapacitor design will retain power for a short period of time after shutdown, allowing users to reset its position safely. The LightGo also utilizes a self-locking mechanism for storage. Once fully powered down, the unit will not move. This also promises to protect the unit’s electronic components from surges or voltage fluctuations. Additionally, the lithium-free design means that the light go meets many transport regulations for the on-the-go photographers and filmmakers.

For power, the LightGo has multiple options. The base model uses AC power input with a Type-C connection cable included. However, it also supports a V-mount battery or power bank attachment.

The design of the light go is expandable; it is equipped with both screw holes and Arri locating holes for mounting accessories. There is also a port reserved for future DMX integration.

Pricing and Availability

The Falcam Move LightGo is available now for $250.

Image credits: Falcam