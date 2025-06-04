Falcam’s New Carbon Fiber Tripods Promise Pro Quality for Less Money

Falcam’s newest TreeRoot tripods promise to deliver extreme versatility and performance in a lightweight, portable package. The TreeRoot Quick Lock Lite Tripod and TreeRoot Quick Lock Pro Tripod start at $400 and aim to compete against significantly more expensive carbon fiber tripods.

Starting with the more affordable of the two, the Falcam TreeRoot Quick Lock Lite Tripod, its legs are constructed from high-quality T300 carbon fiber and a nine-layer reinforced carbon fabric, resulting in 1.3-millimeter-thick walls. Thanks to its robust legs, the tripod supports up to 40 kilograms (88 pounds), which is sufficient for even the largest large-format photography kits.

Each of the legs can be unlocked and adjusted with a single hand and approximately 1/3 of a rotation, making the setup very quick and easy.

The tripod is approximately 472 millimeters (18.6 inches) long when collapsed and weighs just 1.3 kilograms (2.9 pounds). When fully extended, the TreeRoot Quick Lock Lite can reach a height of 1.53 meters (60 inches). If the center column is detached, the tripod can get as low as 185 millimeters (7.3 inches).

The tripod features interchangeable feet for working on various surfaces, a magnetically attached wrench, a lever-control quick-release ball head, two 1/4-inch Arri expansion holes, a hook for attaching backpacks or other heavy objects, and adjustable leg tension.

The Falcam TreeRoot Quick Lock Lite starts at $399.99 for just the legs (no head). It is also available in a kit with a ball head and center column for $499.99. While that is fairly expensive for a tripod, the TreeRoot Quick Lock Lite competes against offerings from Peak Design, Gitzo, Really Right Stuff, and more, which can sometimes cost well over $1,000.

The Falcam TreeRoot Quick Lock Pro Tripod is more expensive, starting at $699.99 for just the legs. However, it features thicker carbon fiber legs made from M40 high-modulus carbon fiber, which support even more weight (up to 50 kilograms). It also boasts a center column-free design for enhanced stability in extreme situations, taller legs, triangle-shaped legs, and improved adaptability to challenging surfaces.

The Quick Lock Pro can reach a maximum height of up to two meters (approximately 78 inches), depending on the attached head. This does mean the tripod has a longer storage length than the Quick Lock Lite — 519 millimeters (20.4 inches) versus 472 millimeters (18.6 inches). The stronger, bigger tripod is also heavier, weighing 1.7 kilograms (3.7 pounds).

As for a head for the TreeRoot Quick Lock Pro, Falcam also released the Falcam F38 Pro Quick Release Low Gravity Dual Panorama Ball Head. It comes in two configurations and starts at $249.

The pair of new Falcam TreeRoot tripods are available for purchase now as standalone legs and in a kit, in the case of the Quick Lock Lite. Complete purchasing details and specifications are available on Falcam’s website.

Image credits: Falcam