‘Devil Horns’ Eclipse Will Rise Tomrrow For Photographers in the Northeast

Not long after the Blood Moon lunar eclipse, photographers can gear up for yet another eclipse tomorrow — this time it’s a solar one.

And, you won’t even have to stay up all night long to catch this one. It will start at 6:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and end at 7 AM. But the drawback is, unlike the lunar eclipse, this partial solar eclipse will only be visible to those in the Northeastern United States.

“On March 29, 2025, the Moon will pass in front of and partially block the Sun, casting a shadow on parts of the Northern Hemisphere,” NASA writes.

“The central part of the Moon’s shadow, where the Sun would appear completely blocked, misses Earth, so no one will be able to see a total solar eclipse this time.”

Viewers will see a partial solar eclipse in sections of North America, Europe, Africa, northern Asia, small parts of South America, throughout Greenland and Iceland, as well as much of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans.

In some locations along North America’s northeastern coast, the Sun will rise as an eclipse creating a “devil horns” sunrise. That will be visible only in Maine, Quebec, and New Brunswick — if skies are clear.

Space.com reports that anywhere with an ocean horizon will be best to place get a shot of the eclipse. There is plenty of choice if you’re around the Canada/US border near Maine and Massachusetts.

A less dramatically eclipsed Sun will rise over New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia. All of these locations will require a low view to the northeast to get a good shot of the sunrise.

Anyone watching the eclipse must use proper eye protection or an indirect viewing method to protect their eyes. Looking directly at the sun for even just a minute can cause permanent eye damage. That damage is even possible when the Sun seems darker during a solar eclipse.

If you intend to look directly at the eclipse, be sure to keep your eyes safe by picking up a pair of solar glasses. These come in cheap paper varieties (much like the 3D glasses you’d get at a movie theater) that are meant to be used once and tossed. Or you can spend a bit more on ones that are essentially heavily tinted sunglasses.

For tips on photographing an eclipse, check out PetaPixel’s guide to photographing a solar eclipse.

For a full global list of where to see the eclipse, check out NASA’s eclipse page.

Image credits: Photographs by NASA/Aubrey Gemignani