Photographers Share Spectacular Images of the Solar Eclipse

There were mixed weather conditions along the northeast coast of North America for the partial solar eclipse on Saturday but some photographers still came away with spectacular photos.

Jason Kurth was in Quebec, Canada, and captured a stunning crescent sunrise. “Another solar eclipse far exceeds expectations and I’m glad I made a big trip to find clear skies on the centerline,” the photographer writes on Instagram.

As well as sharing his spectacular still photos, Kurth also posted an amazing timelapse of the rare sunrise on his Instagram page. It is well worth checking out.

Elsewhere, astrophotographer extraordinaire Josh Dury was in Stonehenge, England, for the eclipse which appeared in the late morning, Greenwich Mean Time.

Dury’s composite of three images shows the Moon’s rugged edge blocking out roughly 30 percent of the Sun. He also captured a composite image showing the path of the Sun and the Moon as the two celestial bodies converged.

While the skies were unusually clear over the UK, New York was less fortunate as clouds thwarted the city’s view of the eclipse. Nevertheless, Hershorn still took some glorious sunrise photos of the Manhattan skyline.

It was an eclipse fail thanks to clouds on the horizon behind the Statue of Liberty but still, a nice sunrise to see in New York City, Saturday morning #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #statueofliberty @statueellisfdn #sunrise #eclipsefail pic.twitter.com/vEwBTuvO7Y — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) March 29, 2025

The rare celestial event, also known as a “Devil Horns” eclipse, was visible across parts of Europe and North America. But one of the best locations was Greenland.

Getty Images staff photographer Leon Neal was in Greenland to cover the country’s reaction to President Trump’s threats to annex the arctic nation.

If you took any photographs of the eclipse then please send them in via the tip line so we can add them to this article.