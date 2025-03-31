Photographers Share Spectacular Images of the Solar Eclipse

Matt Growcoot
Split image: Left shows a partial solar eclipse over a calm ocean at sunset with a crescent sun and golden reflections on water. Right displays a sequence of overlapping circular shadows illustrating the moon covering the sun.
Photo credit: Jason Kurth and Josh Dury

There were mixed weather conditions along the northeast coast of North America for the partial solar eclipse on Saturday but some photographers still came away with spectacular photos.

Jason Kurth was in Quebec, Canada, and captured a stunning crescent sunrise. “Another solar eclipse far exceeds expectations and I’m glad I made a big trip to find clear skies on the centerline,” the photographer writes on Instagram.

A crescent-shaped sunset glows over a calm ocean, with clouds scattered in the orange sky. The reflection of the crescent sun shimmers on the water's surface, creating a serene, picturesque scene.
Jason Kurth

As well as sharing his spectacular still photos, Kurth also posted an amazing timelapse of the rare sunrise on his Instagram page. It is well worth checking out.

Elsewhere, astrophotographer extraordinaire Josh Dury was in Stonehenge, England, for the eclipse which appeared in the late morning, Greenwich Mean Time.

Stonehenge under a blue sky with scattered clouds. A time-lapse of the sun shows it moving in an arc, creating a series of glowing crescent shapes across the sky. The ancient stones stand in the foreground on a grassy field.
Josh Dury
Three overlapping circles, resembling abstract shadows or eclipses, on a black background. Each circle has a smooth, glowing appearance, with the top left circle partially covering the middle one.
Josh Dury

Dury’s composite of three images shows the Moon’s rugged edge blocking out roughly 30 percent of the Sun. He also captured a composite image showing the path of the Sun and the Moon as the two celestial bodies converged.

While the skies were unusually clear over the UK, New York was less fortunate as clouds thwarted the city’s view of the eclipse. Nevertheless, Hershorn still took some glorious sunrise photos of the Manhattan skyline.

The Statue of Liberty silhouetted against a vibrant sunset, with the New York City skyline in the background. A ferry is visible on the water in the foreground.
“It was an eclipse fail thanks to clouds on the horizon behind the Statue of Liberty but still, a nice sunrise to see in New York City, Saturday morning,” Hershorn writes on Twitter.

The rare celestial event, also known as a “Devil Horns” eclipse, was visible across parts of Europe and North America. But one of the best locations was Greenland.

Getty Images staff photographer Leon Neal was in Greenland to cover the country’s reaction to President Trump’s threats to annex the arctic nation.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

If you took any photographs of the eclipse then please send them in via the tip line so we can add them to this article.

, ,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
How to Use the Auto Mask Feature in Lightroom to Target Your Edits
Jollylook Auto is a ‘Modern Vintage’ Instant Film Camera
Instagram Now Lets You Save a Post as a Draft and Come Back to It Later
Quick Tip: How to ‘Auto’ a Single Slider in Lightroom
Discussion