Lomography’s Redesigned DigitaLIZA Makes Home Film Scanning Simple

Matt Growcoot
A person uses a smartphone with a mount to scan film negatives. Next to it, a digital camera is setup on a tripod for film scanning. A cup of coffee is on the table beside the equipment.
The DigitaLIZA can be used with either a smartphone or digital camera.

Lomography has re-released two film scanning kits designed to make film photography more accessible to all by simplifying the digitization process.

The DigitaLIZA+ costs $74.99 and can scan 35mm or 120 film using either a smartphone or digital camera. This method allows photographers to adjust color, contrast, and tone for personalized results. It includes a standard 35mm frame for easy use and features an improved backlight panel to ensure consistent lighting across each scan.

“For scans in a flash, the 35mm standard frame and advancing knob let you roll on, center, and scan your 35mm frames in seconds, the backlight panel features a built-in 120 film carrier and a removable spirit level is on hand to ensure your scanning kit and camera stay perfectly straight — and we even included a frame for 127 negatives,” Lomography writes in a press release.

“With this modular system, super pros can also choose to use our 35mm film holder with their own external light source if preferred. If you want to get a bit more adventurous, the clever design also allows you to scan special formats like overlapping exposures or exposed sprocket holes, without the usual headache of setting up complicated systems that hinder your creative process. Film scanning has never been so easy.”

A person uses a film digitizer to scan film negatives. The device holds a smartphone above the negatives on a wooden table. The smartphone camera captures the images for digital conversion.

A sleek black digital scanner is on a desk, connected to a glossy screen. Nearby are a notebook with a pen, a magazine, a book, and a camera lens cap. A plant is in the background, adding a touch of greenery to the scene.

A camera on a tripod is positioned over a table, focused on a film scanner. A strip of film is partially inserted into the scanner. The table has a wood grain texture.

The second product is the DigitaLIZA Max, priced at $99, which builds upon the DigitaLIZA+ by incorporating a smartphone stand, making it even easier to scan film on the go. This lightweight and portable kit can be used at home or in the field.

If you prefer to use a digital camera instead, the stand can be swapped out effortlessly. Additionally, the DigitaLIZA Max supports a wide range of formats, including panoramic frames and overlapping exposures, making it ideal for experimental photography.

Both products are supported by the Lomo DigitaLIZA LAB. This allows photographers to upload film scans, either positive or negative, where they can convert them, perform light edits, and then download them.

A DSLR camera on a tripod focuses on a small film scanner with a black case on a round table. A white mug filled with coffee sits nearby. In the background are shelves with small planters and candles.

A white shelf with a film scanner, a potted plant, a pair of glasses, film negatives, and a few colored pens in a holder. In the background is a framed photo and a small figurine.

Originally released in 2022, both kits have been redesigned with a modular, compact structure and enhanced light panels. Lomography emphasizes that these updates provide a hassle-free way to transform film negatives into high-quality digital images, ready to be shared and preserved.

The DigitaLIZA+ can be found on the Lomography website here. The DigitaLIZA Max can be found on this link.

