Lomography’s Redesigned DigitaLIZA Makes Home Film Scanning Simple

Lomography has re-released two film scanning kits designed to make film photography more accessible to all by simplifying the digitization process.

The DigitaLIZA+ costs $74.99 and can scan 35mm or 120 film using either a smartphone or digital camera. This method allows photographers to adjust color, contrast, and tone for personalized results. It includes a standard 35mm frame for easy use and features an improved backlight panel to ensure consistent lighting across each scan.

“For scans in a flash, the 35mm standard frame and advancing knob let you roll on, center, and scan your 35mm frames in seconds, the backlight panel features a built-in 120 film carrier and a removable spirit level is on hand to ensure your scanning kit and camera stay perfectly straight — and we even included a frame for 127 negatives,” Lomography writes in a press release.

“With this modular system, super pros can also choose to use our 35mm film holder with their own external light source if preferred. If you want to get a bit more adventurous, the clever design also allows you to scan special formats like overlapping exposures or exposed sprocket holes, without the usual headache of setting up complicated systems that hinder your creative process. Film scanning has never been so easy.”

The second product is the DigitaLIZA Max, priced at $99, which builds upon the DigitaLIZA+ by incorporating a smartphone stand, making it even easier to scan film on the go. This lightweight and portable kit can be used at home or in the field.

If you prefer to use a digital camera instead, the stand can be swapped out effortlessly. Additionally, the DigitaLIZA Max supports a wide range of formats, including panoramic frames and overlapping exposures, making it ideal for experimental photography.

Both products are supported by the Lomo DigitaLIZA LAB. This allows photographers to upload film scans, either positive or negative, where they can convert them, perform light edits, and then download them.

Originally released in 2022, both kits have been redesigned with a modular, compact structure and enhanced light panels. Lomography emphasizes that these updates provide a hassle-free way to transform film negatives into high-quality digital images, ready to be shared and preserved.

The DigitaLIZA+ can be found on the Lomography website here. The DigitaLIZA Max can be found on this link.