Viltrox’s Excellent and Affordable LAB 135mm f/1.8 Is Available for Nikon Z

Viltrox’s excellent LAB 135mm f/1.8 portrait prime lens for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras is coming to Nikon Z mount.

Like its E-mount sibling, the Z-mount version is a rather large lens, opting to go all-in on optical performance rather than rely heavily on in-camera corrections. While the E-mount version, at 1,235 grams (2.7 pounds), is much heftier than the Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 GM lens that weighs just 950 grams (2.1 pounds), the competition is not too different on Nikon Z mount. Nikon’s own 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, a great lens, weighs 995 grams (2.2 pounds), so not much more than Sony’s G Master lens. Whether photographers are on E or Z mount, Viltrox’s 135mm f/1.8 LAB presents a heavier alternative.

However, it is also a much more affordable one. Sony’s 135mm f/1.8 GM costs $2,100, while Nikon’s 135mm f/1.8 S Plena costs $2,500. Viltrox’s LAB lens, in stark contrast, costs just $900 while offering the same focal length and aperture combination. While PetaPixel‘s review of the Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 lens shows that it is not perfect, it is exceptionally good, especially for the price point. It is, as Chris Niccolls says, “excellent value no matter how you slice it.”

Unlike some third-party lenses that strive to be relatively inexpensive, the Viltrox LAB 135mm f/1.8 doesn’t ditch autofocus to reach its low price point. The lens features Viltrox’s Quad HyperVCM motor technology, which the company claims delivers fast, precise, and quiet autofocus performance. While not as quick as Sony’s offering, the Viltrox lens is plenty fast in PetaPixel‘s testing for most situations. It will be interesting to see how the Z-mount version compares to Nikon’s first-party 135mm f/1.8 lens.

The Viltrox LAB 135mm f/1.8 features an 11-bladed circular aperture diaphragm and a 14-element (nine-group) optical design. Among these 14 elements are four ED low-dispersion lenses and a pair of high-refractive-index elements. The lens has an HD nano multi-layer coating to reduce flare and ghosting in backlit situations. The lens also promises minimal distortion and well-controlled vignetting.

The lens can also focus quite closely. With its 0.72-meter (2.4-foot) minimum focusing distance, the lens promises 0.25 times maximum magnification, equal to Sony’s 135mm lens and slightly better than the Nikon Plena.

As for its design, the Viltrox LAB 135mm f/1.8 features a weather-resistant magnesium alloy barrel, a personalized lens screen, a multifunction ring, an AF/MF switch, and an aperture de-click switch. As for the multifunction ring, on Nikon Z cameras, it enables adaptable function modes, including aperture adjustment, exposure compensation, or ISO control.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox LAB 135mm f/1.8 lens is now available for Nikon Z mount for $854, a temporary discount from the typical $899 price tag. Complete specifications and purchasing information are available on Viltrox’s website.

Image credits: Viltrox