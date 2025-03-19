Viltrox’s Excellent and Affordable LAB 135mm f/1.8 Is Available for Nikon Z

A person wearing glasses and a black jacket is holding a Nikon camera, focusing on capturing a photo. The background features a yellow wall with architectural details.

Viltrox’s excellent LAB 135mm f/1.8 portrait prime lens for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras is coming to Nikon Z mount.

Like its E-mount sibling, the Z-mount version is a rather large lens, opting to go all-in on optical performance rather than rely heavily on in-camera corrections. While the E-mount version, at 1,235 grams (2.7 pounds), is much heftier than the Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 GM lens that weighs just 950 grams (2.1 pounds), the competition is not too different on Nikon Z mount. Nikon’s own 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, a great lens, weighs 995 grams (2.2 pounds), so not much more than Sony’s G Master lens. Whether photographers are on E or Z mount, Viltrox’s 135mm f/1.8 LAB presents a heavier alternative.

However, it is also a much more affordable one. Sony’s 135mm f/1.8 GM costs $2,100, while Nikon’s 135mm f/1.8 S Plena costs $2,500. Viltrox’s LAB lens, in stark contrast, costs just $900 while offering the same focal length and aperture combination. While PetaPixel‘s review of the Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 lens shows that it is not perfect, it is exceptionally good, especially for the price point. It is, as Chris Niccolls says, “excellent value no matter how you slice it.”

A person holding a DSLR camera with a large lens attached, pointing at the ground. The camera's LCD screen is flipped out, displaying a photo. The person is wearing a black jacket, and the background is a tiled surface.

Unlike some third-party lenses that strive to be relatively inexpensive, the Viltrox LAB 135mm f/1.8 doesn’t ditch autofocus to reach its low price point. The lens features Viltrox’s Quad HyperVCM motor technology, which the company claims delivers fast, precise, and quiet autofocus performance. While not as quick as Sony’s offering, the Viltrox lens is plenty fast in PetaPixel‘s testing for most situations. It will be interesting to see how the Z-mount version compares to Nikon’s first-party 135mm f/1.8 lens.

A person adjusts a Nikon camera, focusing the lens. The background features a warm bokeh effect with circular yellow lights, creating a cozy ambiance. The person wears glasses and is concentrated on the camera settings.

The Viltrox LAB 135mm f/1.8 features an 11-bladed circular aperture diaphragm and a 14-element (nine-group) optical design. Among these 14 elements are four ED low-dispersion lenses and a pair of high-refractive-index elements. The lens has an HD nano multi-layer coating to reduce flare and ghosting in backlit situations. The lens also promises minimal distortion and well-controlled vignetting.

The lens can also focus quite closely. With its 0.72-meter (2.4-foot) minimum focusing distance, the lens promises 0.25 times maximum magnification, equal to Sony’s 135mm lens and slightly better than the Nikon Plena.

A person holding a Nikon camera with a large lens, standing outdoors in a softly lit urban environment. Blurred warm lights and buildings create a bokeh effect in the background.

As for its design, the Viltrox LAB 135mm f/1.8 features a weather-resistant magnesium alloy barrel, a personalized lens screen, a multifunction ring, an AF/MF switch, and an aperture de-click switch. As for the multifunction ring, on Nikon Z cameras, it enables adaptable function modes, including aperture adjustment, exposure compensation, or ISO control.

Sample Images

A young woman in a red sweater and checkered scarf, wearing a beige cap, is standing against a window. She is surrounded by blurred red lights in the foreground, creating a warm, festive atmosphere.

A majestic, white palace sits amidst a stunning landscape of snow-capped mountains and vibrant autumn-colored foliage. A peaceful lake in the foreground reflects the scenery, adding to the serene and picturesque view.

Snow-capped mountains under a clear blue sky with tall evergreen trees in the foreground. Mist lingers around the tree line, creating a serene and picturesque landscape.

Snow-covered mountain peaks bathed in the golden light of sunrise under a partly cloudy sky.

Snow-capped mountains are illuminated by soft, purple-tinted lighting during sunset. The rough terrain in the foreground contrasts with the dramatic peaks and swirling clouds in the sky.

Sunrise over a tranquil lake with silhouetted mountains in the background. The sky transitions from deep orange to pale yellow, casting a gentle glow on the water's surface and highlighting the rugged peaks.

Mountain range with snow-capped peaks under a clear blue sky. The foreground features rugged brown hills with sparse vegetation. The sunlight casts soft shadows, highlighting the texture of the landscape.

A serene mountain landscape shows snow-covered peaks under soft clouds. Four birds are silhouetted against the sky, flying in unison above the mountains, creating a sense of freedom and tranquility.

A person stands on a rocky landscape at dusk, shining a flashlight towards towering rock formations. In the background, a snow-capped mountain is partially obscured by clouds, set against a purple and pink sky.

A panda sitting among bamboo leaves, holding and chewing on bamboo sticks. Its black and white fur contrasts with the green foliage around it. The panda appears relaxed and content.

A fluffy gray cat and a short-haired white cat face each other closely on a wooden ledge. The gray cat appears curious, while the white cat leans in, possibly for a nuzzle. Both wear red collars. The background is slightly blurred.

Fluffy gray and white cat with a long mane sits on a decorated surface. The cat wears a red collar and looks to the side. The background is a blurred mix of green and red hues.

Person wearing ornate traditional costume and headpiece featuring colorful pompoms and intricate patterns, riding a decorative horse figure. Red lanterns hang in the background, creating a festive atmosphere.

A person dressed in traditional Chinese opera costume with ornate headgear and face paint is seated on a decorated horse figure. The outfit features intricate embroidery and vivid colors, including red, green, and gold.

A person in ornate traditional attire, adorned with an elaborate headdress featuring colorful pom-poms and pearls, is seen in profile. The detailed clothing and makeup suggest a cultural or theatrical event.

A person with platinum blonde hair styled elegantly wears a white high-collared top. Green and white floral elements adorn their eyebrows, lips, and hair, creating an artistic, nature-inspired look against a dark background.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox LAB 135mm f/1.8 lens is now available for Nikon Z mount for $854, a temporary discount from the typical $899 price tag. Complete specifications and purchasing information are available on Viltrox’s website.

Image credits: Viltrox

