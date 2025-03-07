The Sony a1 II’s Popularity Among Pros Shows How Much the ‘Little Things’ Matter

Jeremy Gray

A black Sony Alpha camera body with the lens removed, displaying its sensor. It stands against a stylized background of swirling orange and black abstract waves.

When Sony announced the a1 II last November, much was made of its mostly incremental upgrades. However, while the imaging pipeline is almost entirely unchanged, for working pros, that doesn’t matter — Sony cannot make the a1 II fast enough to keep pace with demand.

Buy the Sony a1 II new on Amazon.comBuy the Sony a1 II used on KEH.com

PetaPixel has seen scalpers Sony a1 II selling for crazy sums — nearly $10,000 in some cases, which is $3,500 over MSRP — and people have been buying them. It’s a crazy situation that Sony says should be short-lived as it continues to produce new cameras. It’s also surprising given that the a1 II does not deliver what many photographers would consider groundbreaking improvements or highlight-worthy new features. In many ways, the original a1 was too good to follow. There was always going to be some disappointment with the a1 II; it had a tough act to follow.

However, while reviews for the camera are mixed, Sony says professional photographers love the a1 II.

“We can’t deliver enough of them,” Sony’s Masaaki Oshima, Head of Imaging Entertainment Business Unit at Sony told PetaPixel at CP+ in late February. “Professional photographers love our evolution from the original Alpha 1 to the Alpha 1 Mark II.”

Two men in suits stand in front of a Sony display. One holds a large telephoto lens, and the other holds a camera and lens. Behind them are rows of camera lenses and equipment under the Sony logo.
Masanori Kishi, Senior General Manager of the Lens Technology and Systems Business Unit (left) and Masaaki Oshima, Head of Imaging Entertainment Business Unit (right)

Pros are especially enamored by the addition of the dedicated AI processor, new technology that initially debuted in the a7R V in 2022, about a year and a half following the original Sony a1. With this addition, the autofocus performance, which was already excellent, is even better. For photographers whose livelihoods depend on nailing every shot, the small improvements matter significantly.

A Sony Alpha camera with a large lens is placed on a wooden surface. The focus is on the lens, while the camera body features prominent branding. The background is dark, highlighting the camera's sleek design.

Sony told PetaPixel that much of the camera’s popularity comes down to its reliability, and that means not only reliability in terms of its build quality and operability, but its performance.

A football game action shot: A quarterback in a white and blue uniform throws a pass while being blocked by players in green uniforms. Teammates and opponents surround him on the field, with the crowd visible in the background.
Photo by Chris Niccolls

The a1 II’s Pre-Capture and Speed Boost functionalities are also proving popular, with Pre-Capture offering yet another tool photographers can use to ensure they don’t miss the shot.

The a1 II’s other “big” improvement arrived in the form of a redesigned body, following the a9 III’s act. The a1 II has a deeper grip, a revised button layout, an upgraded four-axis tilting LCD, and a significantly faster 9.44-million dot OLED EVF.

A photographer at a football game uses a large telephoto lens camera. The stadium is crowded with spectators, and a digital screen in the background displays a close-up of a player in action.
Chris Niccolls is far from the only photographer to use the Sony a1 II to photograph NFL action — it was a super popular choice for pros at Super Bowl LIX last month.

“That’s why we think the a1 II is a hit to the right creators,” Oshima explained. The “right creators,” in this case, are photographers for whom a series of relatively minor improvements add up to a massive change. The sum is greater than the parts.

Even though Sony thinks highly of its flagship camera, as the company should, it was surprised by how much photographers valued the a1 II’s upgrades. Demand was “a lot more” than expected.

“It is a professional tool,” and Sony has sold every one it can make and has many orders left to fulfill.

Buy the Sony a1 II new on Amazon.comBuy the Sony a1 II used on KEH.com

Image credits: Featured image created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Which Sony a9 Feature Will Make Pros Switch?
Sony a9 Versus Nikon D5 and Canon 1D X II in Dynamic Range Tests
Size Comparison: Sony a9 vs a7R II, Canon 5D Mark IV, and 1DX Mark II
Sony ZV-1 Mark II Review Sony ZV-1 Mark II Review: The Vlogging You Love, But Wider!
Discussion