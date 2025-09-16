Polaroid x Thrasher Collab Embraces the Chaos and Community of Skateboarding

Polaroid and Thrasher have teamed up to release a limited-edition Polaroid Now camera and matching film, celebrating skateboarding’s creativity, grit, and community-driven spirit.

For over four decades, Thrasher magazine has chronicled the tricks, stunts, and friendships that define skate culture. The two brands say that this collaboration underscores a shared philosophy: that culture is shaped by human connection, and moments are most meaningful when experienced together.

“Like skateboarding, Polaroid thrives on raw, unplanned moments. Instant photography doesn’t just document, it connects people, preserving the chaos and beauty of life long after the session ends,” Polaroid says.

Skateboarding has never been just about landing tricks, rather it thrives on shared experiences. Friends cheering, a camera capturing the moment, and the camaraderie after a fall all shape the community. Photography has long been central to preserving these moments, and Polaroid’s instant film mirrors that ethos, offering raw, immediate snapshots. By joining forces, Polaroid and Thrasher highlight the stories and connections that give both skateboarding and analog photography their enduring appeal.

“The skateboard community is experience-based and shares that through imagery. There are sprinkles of Polaroid throughout Thrasher’s deep archives. These moments have guided generations and brought us together, not only capturing the chaos but capturing history,” says Tony Vitello, publisher and owner of Thrasher.

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 – Thrasher Edition

Central to the collaboration is the Polaroid Now Generation 3 – Thrasher Edition. Each camera is hydro-dipped with unique Thrasher artwork, ensuring no two are alike. The camera supports self-timer and double-exposure shots, is optimized for bright-light photography, and features a USB-C rechargeable battery. Compatible with Polaroid i-Type Film, it allows skaters and photographers to capture life’s chaotic moments in a tangible, immediate format.

Polaroid Color i-Type Film – Thrasher Edition

Complementing the camera is the Polaroid Color i-Type Film – Thrasher Edition, featuring 11 unique frame designs by renowned artist Neckface. Known for his bold and chaotic style, Neckface’s artwork reflects skateboarding’s edge and humor. Priced at $21 USD (€21 / £21) per pack, the film is compatible with Polaroid Flip, Now, Now+, I-2, Lab, and other i-Type cameras, allowing every shot to double as a collectible piece of skate culture.

Beyond the Gear

The collaboration extends past the products themselves, reflecting skateboarding’s visual history, from Thrasher’s iconic covers to grassroots zines, and the role photography has played in documenting the culture. For established fans, it evokes nostalgia for analog photography; for younger participants, it underscores the value of capturing physical, tangible moments.

By highlighting the act of documenting skateboarding in real time, the release emphasizes authenticity and community, echoing both skateboarding’s social dynamics and Polaroid’s focus on instant, unfiltered imagery.

Pricing & Availability

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 – Thrasher Edition camera is priced at $150 USD (€150 / £140) and features a one-of-a-kind hydro-dipped Thrasher design. The matching Polaroid Color i-Type Film – Thrasher Edition retails for $22 USD (€22 / £21) per pack and includes 11 unique frames by Neckface.

Both items will be available exclusively through Polaroid’s website starting September 16, 2025. Given the limited-edition nature of this release, collectors and skate fans are encouraged to secure their sets early.

Image credits: Polaroid x Thrasher