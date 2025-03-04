Nothing Phone 3a Series Features Upgraded Cameras and Unique Styling

Nothing, known for its aesthetically-stripped-down smartphones announced the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, successors to 2023’s Nothing Phone 2.

The new Nothing Phone 3a Pro, stylized Phone (3a) Pro, sports an upgraded camera system. With its mid-range $459 price tag, the handheld delivers relatively solid specifications and features on paper.

At the heart of the rear triple camera array is a 50-megapixel Type 1/1.56 sensor paired with a 24mm equivalent f/1.9 aperture. This main camera is flanked by a 50-megapixel periscope camera with a Sony Lytia 600 Type 1/1.95 sensor and a 70mm equivalent lens. This 3x optical zoom lens also features 6x digital “lossless” zoom and 60x ultra zoom. The third camera is the ultra-wide module, which is a relative outlier. It has just eight megapixels of resolution and a small Type 1/4 sensor. The 15mm equivalent lens delivers 120 degrees of field of view.

At $459, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro competes against products like the $600 iPhone 16e and its single 48-megapixel rear camera and OnePlus 13R smartphones, which, like the 3a Pro, features 50-megapixel main and telephoto cameras and an eight-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The vanilla Nothing Phone 3a, which costs a budget-friendly $379, differs significantly from its Pro sibling regarding cameras. The standard 3a has the same 50-megapixel main camera and ultra-wide unit, but trades in an inferior 2x telephoto lens (50-megapixels, Type 1/2.74). The Nothing Phone 3a also features a 32-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera, while the 3a Pro instead sports a 50-megapixel unit for selfies.

Both phones feature the same 6.77-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 chips, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The screens deliver 120Hz variable refresh rates and peak brightness up to 3,000 nits, significantly brighter than the Phone 2a.

Each also promises, in typical 2025 fashion, to incorporate a lot of artificial intelligence (AI). For mobile photographers, the phones utilize AI algorithms and processing to deliver HDR images (Ultra XDR, technically, which combines eight RAW captures into a single frame), more accurate skin tones, better night photos, and improved saturation and contrast.

AI also powers a new Essential Space, which is where users can store and organize whatever information they care most about, whether that’s photos, notes, documents, or other files. Users can access this with a press of a new Essential Key on the phone.

The Nothing 3a and 3a Pro are available to order now for $379 and $459. The standard 3a starts shipping next week on March 11, while the 3a Pro arrives a bit later on March 25.

Image credits: Nothing