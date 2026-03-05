Nothing Phone 4a Pro Goes Metal but Keeps its Transparent Camera Module

Nothing is known for its mostly transparent, ultra-stylish smartphones. However, the company’s latest offering, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, ditches the translucent case everywhere except the large, flashy camera module.

Announced alongside the standard Nothing Phone 4a, the 4a Pro’s appeal centers heavily around its “Pro 3 Camera System.”

The Phone 4a Pro features a 50-megapixel main camera with a Type 1/1.56 Sony image sensor and 24mm (equivalent) f/1.9 lens. This is flanked by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an 80mm equivalent lens and Type 1/2.75 sensor. Rounding out the trio is an ultra-wide camera with an 8-megapixel Type 1/4 sensor, which is very small. It has a 15mm equivalent focal length with a 120-degree field of view. The front of the phone features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Looking at the telephoto camera a bit closer, Nothing boasts a 140x digital zoom mode, the longest ever in a Nothing smartphone and a new high watermark for smartphones “in its class.”

“The Phone (4a) Pro takes photography to new heights,” Nothing promises. “Professional presets, adjustable settings, AI Photo Eraser, and new watermarks ensure effortless creation and sharing, turning every moment into a masterpiece.”

The phone features TrueLens Engine 4, an advanced multi-frame RAW processing system and 12-layer AI-driven segmentation system for Ultra XDR photos, Motion Photos, and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro’s portrait mode. The Ultra XDR photo mode combines 13 RAW frames captured at varying exposures and merges them into a single final photo with expanded dynamic range and brighter highlight regions. This mode also works in motion, capturing around 90 frames over three seconds, with sound. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro also captures 4K Ultra XDR video at up to 30p.

As for the phone’s design, a key pillar of Nothing’s smartphone strategy, the Phone 4a Pro looks a bit less… Nothing. The device’s Glyph display, an essential aspect of Nothing’s phone designs, has been moved to camera module, which features a transparent back. The rest of the phone’s rear panel is aluminum. As Nothing says, “it’s metal now.”

The unibody phone is just 7.95 millimeters thick, which is extremely thin. The aluminum body also helps keep the phone cooler in use. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, by the way.

The front of the phone is different, too. The Phone 4a Pro has a new 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 460 pixels per inch. The screen sports a 144Hz refresh rate and a 5,000-nit peak brightness when viewing HDR content.

Pricing and Availability

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro will be available to preorder on March 13 ahead of a March 27 release. The phone is $499, putting it at the lower end of the mid-range smartphone market. Its features, including its camera system, look quite competitive in its price tier.

Image credits: Nothing