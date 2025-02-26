The President Shares AI Video of ‘Trump Gaza’ Complete With Giant Gold Statue

Matt Growcoot
A collage with three images: two people sunbathing near a pool, a giant golden statue of a man in an urban setting, and a person enjoying a meal outdoors. Palms and modern buildings appear in the background.
Screengrabs from Trump’s AI video outlining his vision of Gaza including a hummus-eating Elon Musk and the Israeli Prime Minister on a sunlounger.

Donald Trump is no stranger to AI video and has turned to the format once again to release a controversial video outlining his vision of Gaza.

Earlier this year, Trump pitched an idea for Gaza when the war between Israel and Hamas ends and it involves relocating two million Palestinians to neighboring Arab countries and redeveloping the area into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The comments came as a shock but late last night Trump released an AI-generated “What’s Next?” video laying down visuals in which glimmering skyscrapers tower over the Mediterannean Sea and giant gold-plated statues of the president line the streets.

A small child holds a large golden balloon shaped like a man's head, walking down a sunlit street lined with palm trees. People are seen in the background, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere.

People dancing joyfully on a beach wearing colorful costumes and green headbands. Palm trees and buildings are visible in the background, and the ocean waves gently touch the shore where they dance under a clear blue sky.

Trump’s billionaire “first budy” and head of DOGE is in the video enjoying hummus as well as throwing money around on the beach. Bearded belly dancers make an appearance in the video and toward the end, Trump can be seen sunlounging with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

For a bizarre video, you need a bizarre soundtrack and an AI-generated song accompanies the footage. “Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear: Trump Gaza’s finally here,” goes the lyrics. “Trump Gaza’s shining bright, golden future, a brand new life. Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one.”

A man in a suit dances with a woman in an ornate, shimmering outfit. They are surrounded by a cheering crowd in a bar with chandeliers and neon signs. The atmosphere is lively and celebratory.

Street view of a luxurious building entrance with "TRUMP GAZA" sign above. People stand in front, including a child with a pink balloon. Palm trees flank the entry, and a black car is parked outside.

‘Lunacy’

Trump’s AI vision of post-war Gaza is yet another outrageous move by the president, but in keeping with the rhythm he has set since taking residence in the White House a month ago.

Arab nations and European countries rebuked Trump’s proposals to forcibly displace Gaza inhabitants to Jordan and Egypt. Trump has said that while he recommends the plan he “won’t impose” it.

A person and two children hold hands, walking through a cave-like opening towards a sunny beach. Modern skyscrapers and palm trees line the shore in the background.

Beach scene with people enjoying the sandy shore and turquoise water. There are white loungers with umbrellas. A yacht is on the water. In the distance, futuristic skyscrapers rise near the coastline under a partly cloudy sky. Palm trees line the beach.

Trump has embraced generative AI technology: using it to falsely suggest that fans of pop star Taylor Swift endorsed him during the election cycle. He even shared an AI image of himself praying with six fingers.

,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A group of people at an outdoor event wears shirts that read "Swifties for Trump." Two women on the right hold drinks. There's a mix of shirt colors, with white and red prominent. The crowd appears cheerful and engaged in a sunny setting. Donald Trump Shares AI Images of Taylor Swift Fans Wearing ‘Swifties for Trump’ Shirts
A large crowd gathers in an open hangar for a political rally. The stage displays a "Harris Wally" sign. Two large aircraft, including one with "United States of America" marked on it, are parked in the background against a clear sky. Many people are taking photos. Trump Wrongly Claims Photos of Harris Rally Crowds Are AI-Generated
TIME's top 100 photos of the year TIME Shares its Top 100 Photos of 2023 Covering Major Global Events
Doctored image of Trump playing golf Trump Claims Unflattering Image of Him Playing Golf Was AI-Generated
Discussion