The President Shares AI Video of ‘Trump Gaza’ Complete With Giant Gold Statue

Donald Trump is no stranger to AI video and has turned to the format once again to release a controversial video outlining his vision of Gaza.

Earlier this year, Trump pitched an idea for Gaza when the war between Israel and Hamas ends and it involves relocating two million Palestinians to neighboring Arab countries and redeveloping the area into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has posted this AI video and song on Truth Social, claiming to show the “future” of the Gaza Strip, I’m seriously at a loss for words right now. pic.twitter.com/cMOyzkM5PM — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 26, 2025

The comments came as a shock but late last night Trump released an AI-generated “What’s Next?” video laying down visuals in which glimmering skyscrapers tower over the Mediterannean Sea and giant gold-plated statues of the president line the streets.

Trump’s billionaire “first budy” and head of DOGE is in the video enjoying hummus as well as throwing money around on the beach. Bearded belly dancers make an appearance in the video and toward the end, Trump can be seen sunlounging with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

For a bizarre video, you need a bizarre soundtrack and an AI-generated song accompanies the footage. “Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear: Trump Gaza’s finally here,” goes the lyrics. “Trump Gaza’s shining bright, golden future, a brand new life. Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one.”

‘Lunacy’

Trump’s AI vision of post-war Gaza is yet another outrageous move by the president, but in keeping with the rhythm he has set since taking residence in the White House a month ago.

Arab nations and European countries rebuked Trump’s proposals to forcibly displace Gaza inhabitants to Jordan and Egypt. Trump has said that while he recommends the plan he “won’t impose” it.

Trump has embraced generative AI technology: using it to falsely suggest that fans of pop star Taylor Swift endorsed him during the election cycle. He even shared an AI image of himself praying with six fingers.